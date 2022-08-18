ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Washington

Nationals, Phillies to Play in 2023 MLB Little League Classic

Nationals to play in 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2023 MLB Little League Classic will feature an NL East showdown. The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, next Aug. 20 on ESPN's Sunday...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NBC Washington

How to Watch Red Sox Vs. Orioles in Little League Classic

How to watch Red Sox vs. Orioles in Little League Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2022 MLB Little League Classic is about to go live from Williamsport, Pa. This year’s edition of the event will feature the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, two AL East foes....
BALTIMORE, MD

