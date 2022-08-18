ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mom chops off boyfriend’s penis after he tried to rape her daughter: report

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A mother in India allegedly sliced off her boyfriend’s penis on Wednesday after he tried to rape her 14-year-old daughter.

“I have no regrets for what I did,” the 36-year-old unnamed mom told the Times of India .

“I was working in the farm when the incident took place. Fortunately, I returned home in the nick of time and caught him red-handed,” she said, explaining the series of events that led to the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnG7Q_0hM5Nce900
A mother in India allegedly sliced off her boyfriend’s penis on Wednesday after he tried to rape her 14-year-old daughter.
Getty Images

“He even attacked me while I was trying to save my daughter, so I brought a knife from the kitchen and chopped off his private parts to teach him a lesson.”

Police told The Times of India that the boyfriend, 32, has been “booked” for rape, but was in critical condition after the mom chopped off his genitals.

His exact charges and current condition is unknown. It is unclear if the mom will face any charges.

The incident took place in the Mahewaganj region of Uttar Pradesh, east of New Delhi and close to India’s border with Nepal.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Maharashtra: Missing girl found after nine years recounts ordeal

After nine long years, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud is finally able to rest her head on her mother's lap. Pooja went missing on 22 January 2013 when she was seven years old. She says she was picked up from outside her school in Mumbai city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra by a couple who lured her with an ice-cream.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy