Mom chops off boyfriend’s penis after he tried to rape her daughter: report

A mother in India allegedly sliced off her boyfriend’s penis on Wednesday after he tried to rape her 14-year-old daughter.

“I have no regrets for what I did,” the 36-year-old unnamed mom told the Times of India .

“I was working in the farm when the incident took place. Fortunately, I returned home in the nick of time and caught him red-handed,” she said, explaining the series of events that led to the incident.

“He even attacked me while I was trying to save my daughter, so I brought a knife from the kitchen and chopped off his private parts to teach him a lesson.”

Police told The Times of India that the boyfriend, 32, has been “booked” for rape, but was in critical condition after the mom chopped off his genitals.

His exact charges and current condition is unknown. It is unclear if the mom will face any charges.

The incident took place in the Mahewaganj region of Uttar Pradesh, east of New Delhi and close to India’s border with Nepal.