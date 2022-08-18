Read full article on original website
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in IndiaSANAF NewsManteca, CA
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
MAMAView: A Call for MAMAnees
23 years ago Chris Murphy and Chris Ricci had discussed a vision over lunch at Harvest Moon to celebrate our local musicians and the Modesto Area Music Awards were born. The first year was held at Club Max at the then Red Lion Hotel(now the DoubleTree by Hilton). 7 MAMA Awards, all handmade out of Mrs. Butterworth bottles by Rebecca Murphy were given out. By year 2 the awards show had already outgrown Club Max and was moved to the State Theatre(which has been the home of the MAMAs for most of the last 20-plus years: being held at the DoubleTree Ballroom, FatCat and Gallo in 2007 its inaugural year.)
From Front Cover to College!
One of our favorite covers of all time featured two of my favorite kids in Modesto – Sofia Johnson and Thomas Damrell! Thomas and Sofia graced the front cover of July’s issue in 2013 when they were only 9 and 10 years old sharing a massive sundae and celebrating the classic Modestocana of summer in downtown. Sofia went to Downey High School and graduated in 2021 (long-time author of the All Ages View!) and Thomas went to Modesto High and just graduated just this year. Sofia attends Cal Poly studying Environmental Science and Thomas is off to Arizona State University intending to study journalism. We get to catch up with them over the summer at MoBand each year and love seeing where our not-so-young ModestoView stars are headed! Thank you for being gracious models almost 10 years ago and we can’t wait to see where you go next! You both are amazing!
Linda Scheller’s Wind and Children: Heartbeats from the Classroom
Each school day for thirty-six years, the children walked into now- retired Ceres teacher Linda Scheller’s fifth-grade classroom, eager to learn but “often burdened by grinding poverty and difficult family situations at home.”. “A lot of my students’ families were very, very poor,” Ms. Scheller recounted recently when...
Art View: Hot August Art
Hot August Nights in the 209, a time of car shows, late summer cruising, kid’s art camps, heated Art Walk and pop-up Art and Crafter shows. Modesto lost a long-time supporter, and sometimes guerilla promoter of many of these fun community activities in Carman King. Otherwise known as Modesto Americana and always as the “angel lady” in her art jewelry and angel giveaway projects, she even reached out to foreign destinations. A unique, cheerful personality, I got talked into working many an event, or put up to some new project for over a decade, and will miss our friend very much. Many of you have her angel charms. Carman shared my Open Studio spot, and kid’s art contests, and got me to sit in parking lots with art, to support various crafter markets, and poster contests. Think of Carman as classic cars roll by.
