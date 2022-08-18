Read full article on original website
Conference realignment rumors: Pac-12 program initiating 'preliminary discussions' with B1G
Conference realignment rumors continue to swirl throughout the offseason and in the wake of the B1G’s new media rights agreement. Shortly after the B1G’s new deal was announced, various reports surfaced to indicate the B1G is likely not done expanding. That was more or less confirmed with a...
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry names second-best QB in B1G
In the Big Ten, there’s no question about the top quarterback entering the 2022 season. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns as a starting redshirt freshman. Behind Stroud, though, who is the No. 2 quarterback in...
AP 2022 Preseason All-Americans: 13 B1G stars make the list
The Associated Press released its 2022 preseason All-American team. The B1G had 13 players officially make the list. There weren’t any players from the B1G who ended making 2nd-team special teams. The B1G looks like its loaded with talent on offense. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are coming off of...
Danny Kanell dubs B1G WR group best in the country: 'It's a slam dunk'
Danny Kanell of CBS Sports talked about who he thinks has the best WR group in all of college football. The answer may shock you. Ohio State has the best WR room, according to Kanell. He believes that the Buckeyes will once again have a dominant group of receivers even after losing Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL Draft. Kanell even went as far to say that Ohio State is going to have the best offense in the country.
Minnesota unveils slick black-and-white football uniforms, white helmets for 2022 season
Minnesota will sport a snazzy look at various points during the 2022 football season. Head coach P.J. Fleck gave the Golden Gophers their first look at new uniform, which feature a black jersey with white numbers and maroon trim, the school’s “Ski-U-Mah” slogan inside the collar in maroon, and the Block M on the front of the collar, also in maroon.
Nick Saban lands new contract from Alabama, becomes highest paid coach in college football
Nick Saban – arguably the greatest college football coach of all time – is getting paid again. That’s right, Saban is once against the highest-paid coach in college football, according to various reports. The king of Alabama is receiving a contract extension through the 2029 season worth $11.7 million per year, per Alex Scarborough with ESPN.
Deshawn Harris-Smith, 4-star B1G SG target for 2023, announces commitment date
Deshawn Harris-Smith is days away from announcing his college decision. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Paul VI Catholic in Northern Virginia is considered by 247Sports as the No. 39 player in the class of 2023, regardless of position. Three of his final 5 schools are in the B1G: Indiana, Maryland, and Penn State, with Villanova and Xavier also in the mix.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for Any College Football, NFL Game
Celebrate the start of the college football and NFL season with a can’t-miss offer that you can activate with our DraftKings promo code. With NFL Week 1 games just around the corner, this offer is a great way for new customers to get started. Whether you’re a fan of college football, the NFL, or both, this is a very strong offer.
Former Ohio State OC, Texas coach joining broadcast booth for 2022
One former Ohio State assistant is heading from the sidelines to the broadcast booth for the 2022 season. On Tuesday, CBS Sports announced its roster of talent for CBS Sports Network during the 2022 season. That group includes Tom Herman joining the network as an analyst. Robert Turbin – former...
4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment
Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
Brett McMurphy releases preseason bowl projections for 2022 college football season
Brett McMurphy of the Action Network has dropped his preseason picks for all the games in college football’s 2022-23 bowl season. McMurphy also notes in his preseason projections that he was 92% accurate on the bowl games heading into last season’s Selection Sunday. However, McMurphy admitted that his preseason bowl projects were 9.2% accurate.
CBS Sports analysts name B1G coordinator best assistant hire of offseason
CBS Sports analysts Brian Jones and Kevin Carter talked about some of the best assistant hires in college football recently. They believe that Ohio State may have knocked it out of the park. The pair thinks that Jim Knowles was the best assistant hire this offseason. Ohio State had its...
No. 17 PF in 2023 class, 4-star recruit, announces Top 5 and commitment date
Another PF announced his Top 5 schools and commitment date and time on Tuesday per Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports. Carey Booth out of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire is the 1 of the latest recruits to do so. Booth is listed as a 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite. Texas, Penn State,...
Indiana basketball announces key nonconference showdown in Las Vegas
Indiana basketball is heading west in the nonconference slate this season, playing a marquee opponent in Las Vegas during the 2022-23 schedule. In a press release Tuesday, the Hoosiers revealed the team will face Arizona for the first time in the “Las Vegas Clash.” That game is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 and will have a prime-time broadcast on FOX.
247 Sports releases FBS conference power rankings entering 2022
With the college football season approaching its first games of the year, 247 Sports analyst Chris Hummer has dropped his preseason conference power rankings for the FBS level. Unsurprisingly, Hummer’s rankings had the SEC anchored into the top spot. With Georgia the defending champions and Alabama leading the way on...
Denver Broncos include pair of B1G stars in latest round of roster cuts
Roster cuts are a part of NFL preseason, and the latest moves by the Denver Broncos have a pair of former Big Ten stars looking for new opportunities. Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert was released just over a week after signing with the team. After earning first-team All-American and All-Big Ten recognition as the conference linebacker of the year, Schobert has been in the NFL since 2016.
247 Sports analyst highlights how Jim Knowles will maximize the potential of OSU defense
Ohio State fans will like the sound of this. 247 Sports analyst Josh Pate laid some high praise on Jim Knowles and the Buckeye defense. “Defensively there are a lot of guys, a lot of really talented guys, that as individuals have not maximized their potential for Ohio State because they haven’t been put in the best position to,” said Pate.
247 Sports analyst Josh Pate tabs Michigan State 'most fascinating' B1G team in 2022
It could be an interesting year in East Lansing. 247 Sports analyst Josh Pate recently echoed that statement on his Late Kick podcast. “Michigan State’s the most fascinating team to watch in the B1G this season and that includes all the teams in the West,” explained Pate. “It really comes down to does it just verify?
BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code: How to Get $200 Before Launch Date
There is now a BetMGM Kansas bonus code available for bettors who click the links on this page. This offer arrives at an ideal time. Kansas prospective sports betters can get a jump on the action and situate themselves nicely ahead of the official launch date. BetMGM. STATES: KANSAS. SIGNUP...
Get a $100 Early Sign-Up Bonus with This FanDuel Kansas Promo Code
The launch date is approaching, and the FanDuel Kansas promo code provides a $100 gift to give players a boost. This FanDuel Kansas promo code will deliver a $100 bonus with no monetary commitment required. On launch day, players will be able to use the funds to place real money wagers.
