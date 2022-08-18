ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry names second-best QB in B1G

In the Big Ten, there’s no question about the top quarterback entering the 2022 season. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns as a starting redshirt freshman. Behind Stroud, though, who is the No. 2 quarterback in...
COLUMBUS, OH
AP 2022 Preseason All-Americans: 13 B1G stars make the list

The Associated Press released its 2022 preseason All-American team. The B1G had 13 players officially make the list. There weren’t any players from the B1G who ended making 2nd-team special teams. The B1G looks like its loaded with talent on offense. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are coming off of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Danny Kanell dubs B1G WR group best in the country: 'It's a slam dunk'

Danny Kanell of CBS Sports talked about who he thinks has the best WR group in all of college football. The answer may shock you. Ohio State has the best WR room, according to Kanell. He believes that the Buckeyes will once again have a dominant group of receivers even after losing Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL Draft. Kanell even went as far to say that Ohio State is going to have the best offense in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
Kevin Warren
Nick Saban lands new contract from Alabama, becomes highest paid coach in college football

Nick Saban – arguably the greatest college football coach of all time – is getting paid again. That’s right, Saban is once against the highest-paid coach in college football, according to various reports. The king of Alabama is receiving a contract extension through the 2029 season worth $11.7 million per year, per Alex Scarborough with ESPN.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Deshawn Harris-Smith, 4-star B1G SG target for 2023, announces commitment date

Deshawn Harris-Smith is days away from announcing his college decision. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Paul VI Catholic in Northern Virginia is considered by 247Sports as the No. 39 player in the class of 2023, regardless of position. Three of his final 5 schools are in the B1G: Indiana, Maryland, and Penn State, with Villanova and Xavier also in the mix.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL
Former Ohio State OC, Texas coach joining broadcast booth for 2022

One former Ohio State assistant is heading from the sidelines to the broadcast booth for the 2022 season. On Tuesday, CBS Sports announced its roster of talent for CBS Sports Network during the 2022 season. That group includes Tom Herman joining the network as an analyst. Robert Turbin – former...
COLUMBUS, OH
4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment

Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
EAST LANSING, MI
Brett McMurphy releases preseason bowl projections for 2022 college football season

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network has dropped his preseason picks for all the games in college football’s 2022-23 bowl season. McMurphy also notes in his preseason projections that he was 92% accurate on the bowl games heading into last season’s Selection Sunday. However, McMurphy admitted that his preseason bowl projects were 9.2% accurate.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Indiana basketball announces key nonconference showdown in Las Vegas

Indiana basketball is heading west in the nonconference slate this season, playing a marquee opponent in Las Vegas during the 2022-23 schedule. In a press release Tuesday, the Hoosiers revealed the team will face Arizona for the first time in the “Las Vegas Clash.” That game is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 and will have a prime-time broadcast on FOX.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247 Sports releases FBS conference power rankings entering 2022

With the college football season approaching its first games of the year, 247 Sports analyst Chris Hummer has dropped his preseason conference power rankings for the FBS level. Unsurprisingly, Hummer’s rankings had the SEC anchored into the top spot. With Georgia the defending champions and Alabama leading the way on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Denver Broncos include pair of B1G stars in latest round of roster cuts

Roster cuts are a part of NFL preseason, and the latest moves by the Denver Broncos have a pair of former Big Ten stars looking for new opportunities. Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert was released just over a week after signing with the team. After earning first-team All-American and All-Big Ten recognition as the conference linebacker of the year, Schobert has been in the NFL since 2016.
DENVER, CO
KANSAS STATE
KANSAS STATE

