NBC Philadelphia
Phillies to Play in 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport Vs. Nationals
Phillies to play in 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies will be back in Williamsport next summer for the 2023 MLB Little League Classic, the league announced Sunday. It's a Phils-Nationals game at Bowman Field next August 20 on ESPN's Sunday...
NBC Sports
Red Sox icon Bill 'Spaceman' Lee collapses at Savannah Bananas game
Bill "Spaceman" Lee is still playing baseball at age 75, but the former Boston Red Sox pitcher had a health scare Friday night in Georgia. Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up to pitch in an exhibition game with the Savannah Bananas, a collegiate summer league team that entertains fans with a Harlem Globetrotters-esque style of play.
NBC Sports
U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Sunday
The U.S. Gymnastics Championships conclude Sunday at 7 p.m. ET with the last night of women’s competition, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Shilese Jones, 20, enters with the lead, seeking to become the oldest first-time U.S. women’s all-around champion in more...
ESPN
Shilese Jones sprints to lead at U.S. gymnastics championships
TAMPA, Fla. -- Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There's a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn't walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so much unfinished...
NBC Sports
Cavaliers reportedly talked Sexton sign-and-trade with Mavericks, Jazz, but there was no deal
More and more, it looks like Collin Sexton may bet on himself, play this season for the $7.2 million qualifying offer in Cleveland, then become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Sexton and the Cavaliers remain nowhere close to getting a deal done, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com dropped on the...
NBC Sports
49ers signing Tashaun Gipson
The 49ers are adding a veteran to their defensive backfield. San Francisco is signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Gipson spent the last two seasons playing for the Bears. He recorded a pair of interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 12 games for Chicago last year.
Carolina Panthers officially name Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback
We may have already known this announcement would be coming, as the news may have leaked a few days early,
NBC Sports
Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling
In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
NBC Sports
Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'
Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
Panthers announce Baker Mayfield as starting QB for opener
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield will start the Carolina Panthers’ Sept. 11 regular-season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Panthers coach Matt Rhule made the announcement on the team’s website Monday. Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the job. The news was expected as Mayfield had outperformed Darnold during most of training camp. “When we started this process, we were looking at three things,” Rhule said. “Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s been our focus all along. Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time.”
Former Hawaii Little League standout gives more than advice about baseball
Williamsport, Pa. — It’s often said that experience is the best teacher. For a bunch of 11- and 12-year-olds, experience is at a premium. So where do players turn for help navigating the difficult challenges that come with competing in the Little League World Series? Luckily for Honolulu Little League players, that experience comes from many different places. ...
KSLTV
Team Utah is a fan favorite at the Little League World Series
At a time when many of us are looking for something to bring us all together, Utah’s little league baseball team might just be the answer. It’s been quite a run for Team Utah to make it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylanvia, but this week may have been the hardest of all before they even took the field.
NBC Sports
How to watch Eagles vs. Browns: TV, live channel, start time, more
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are hitting the road. Nick Sirianni’s squad will play its first away contest of the preseason when it faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The team is coming off a 24-21 defeat against the New York Jets in their preseason opener, a game in which Jalen Hurts got the start and led the offense to a touchdown on the first drive.
NBC Sports
Seahawks cut five players, get down to 80 on roster
NFL teams need to have no more than 80 players on their rosters by Tuesday, but the Seahawks are a few days ahead. Today Seattle cut five players, getting down to exactly 80 on the roster. The five released were linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer,...
NBC Sports
Pacers trade a 'blessing' Haliburton wants to make Kings regret
Over six months after the Kings traded him to the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton has a renewed perspective on the deal that shocked the NBA world and left him in tears. But that doesn’t mean he won’t try to show Sacramento it made a mistake in the process.
NBC Sports
Curry trademarked 'night night' phrase 10 days after Finals
Steph Curry and his brand, SC30 Inc., have trademarked the phrase "night night." In the days following the 2022 NBA Finals, in which the Warriors put the Boston Celtics to sleep in six games, the SC30 brand filed paperwork for the phrase. The filing will allow the phrase to be used on footwear and apparel.
NBA・
NBC Sports
10 Eagles to watch vs. Browns in preseason game No. 2
CLEVELAND — After two intense days of joint practices against the Browns this week, don’t expect to see many starters playing on Sunday afternoon. But there are still plenty of reasons to watch. The Eagles are getting closer to the NFL’s deadline to cut their roster down to...
NBC Sports
Kimi Raikkonen’s NASCAR debut ends in the tire barrier
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen had his NASCAR Cup race end at about the halfway point Sunday after contact sent him into the tire barrier at Watkins Glen International. Raikkonen, the 2007 Formula One champion, qualified 27th and ran in the top 10 with the...
NBC Sports
What Giants' 'big miss' prospect Harrison wants to work on
Kyle Harrison is a name Giants fans should remember. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramírez, Harrison explained what he is working on improving the most as he pushes through the minor leagues. "For me, that old changeup grip wasn't working necessarily," Harrison said when asked...
NBC Sports
Vikings CB Andrew Booth avoids serious injury on Saturday night
Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth provided the team with a scare on Saturday night, exiting the preseason contest against the 49ers with a lower leg injury. After the game, coach Kevin O’Connell shared good news with reporters. “It was kind of that same ankle he’s kind of dealt with,”...
