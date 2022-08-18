ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer chastises front office for trade deadline moves

If you haven't been able to make heads or tails out of what is happening to the Milwaukee Brewers, Eric Lauer appears to have the answer. The Brew Crew has gone from leading their division to being on the outside of a wild card spot in the month of August, going 7-11 and almost getting swept this weekend by the lowly Chicago Cubs. When dissecting exactly what has gone wrong, Lauer got candid and scolded the Brewers front office for how they handled the trade deadline -- and the message it sent to the clubhouse after it dealt Josh Hader.
