She-Hulk Head Writer Reveals Her Failed Black Widow Movie Pitch
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, putting a unique stamp on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In and amongst introducing audiences to the story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the first episode proved to have some surprising connections and references to larger lore, spearheaded by head writer Jessica Gao. In interviews leading up to She-Hulk's debut, Gao revealed that she got the job after pitching an idea to Marvel Studios for their Black Widow movie — and in a recent interview with The Wrap, Gao shed more light on what it would have entailed. As it turns out, Gao's idea for a Black Widow movie would have seen Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) returning to her high school reunion, something complicated by her past as an assassin.
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Couldn't Stop Laughing While Filming One Episode 1 Scene
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany says that she couldn't stop laughing while filming one specific Episode 1 scene. In an interview with Variety, the actress said that trying to talk to Smart Hulk and Jennifer Walters was kind of difficult. During a segment of the episode in the Gamma Lab, her character has a talk with Bruce Banner. However, not laughing at the big cardboard face hovering above Mark Ruffalo's head was a bit of a challenge. There's a lot of visual effects going on over with Marvel. (And a ton of talented people working very very hard to get it done.) It can be a bit surreal to be acting against so much negative space. But, Maslany got the hang of it before too long. However, that doesn't stop those initial moments from being a bit silly. Check out what she had to say about getting acquainted with that cardboard.
Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Release Date Revealed
Thor: Love and Thunder finally has a release date for Disney+, and it just happens to fall on a celebratory day for the streaming service. Disney+ Day is set for September 8th, which is where Disney has plenty of announcements and debuts planned for fans. One of those debuts is Thor: Love and Thunder, along with ASSEMBLED: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder arriving on September 8th as well. If you happened to miss Thor's latest outing on the big screen, or just want to sit back and enjoy it in the comfort of your home once again, Disney+ Day is the place to be.
Sony Finally Releases Spider-Man No Way Home Poster We've All Been Waiting For
Ahead of the film's upcoming theatrical re-release, Sony has released a new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home -- and it's the one fans have been waiting for. In the new one-sheet, the emphasis on Doctor Strange is reduced somewhat, putting the focus on Spider-Man actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. It also features virtually every character in the movie, giving Aunt May, the multiversal Spider-man villains, Daredevil, and J. Jonah Jameson their time to shine on the poster, as well. Alfred Molina doesn't get any face time, but he's represented by a Doctor Octopus tentacle that wraps itself around the whole image.
She-Hulk Episode 1 Had an Age of Ultron Callback We All Missed
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing at full speed, with the superhero franchise weaving an impressive web of new stories. The latest on the list is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series recounting the origin of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The first episode dove into exactly how Jen got her gamma-enhanced powers, and the way it impacted her relationship with her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). In the process, it appears to have played off of a line of dialogue seeded in the MCU nearly a decade prior, during Avengers: Age of Ultron. Spoilers for the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return Trailer Released
Disney+ has released an announcement trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, a new behind-the-scenes documentary about the production of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will stream on the platform beginning on September 8. Tracing the journey to bringing Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan back to fans for the first time since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the documentary is one of a number of Disney+ Day releases, including Marvel's latest blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder. The Obi-Wan documentary will give Star Wars fans more content following Disney+'s recent decision to delay Andor slightly.
House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max
UPDATED: HBO Max shared the following statement with ComicBook.com after the service temporarily went down: "House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
Prey Director Reveals Jackie Chan's Influence on Predator Movie
Having already revealed that the movies of filmmaker Terrence Malick were an inspiration for Hulu's hit new film Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg has pulled back the curtain even more on the Predator film, confirming that Jackie Chan's movies also served as an influence. Speaking an interview with The Filmcast, Trachtenberg spoke at length about casting actress Amber Midthunder for the film's lead role and how he made her watch a lot of movies featuring the Hong Kong martial artist and film superstar, specifically with how he carries himself physically and helps communicate key pieces of information about his characters without saying a word.
Dawn of the Dead Returning to Theaters in 3D for Halloween
Dawn of the Dead, the 1978 horror classic from director George A. Romero, is coming to theaters this Halloween with a 3D conversion overseen by New Amsterdam Entertainment, a company run by the film's producer Richard P. Rubinstein. Besides the 3D conversion, there will be no changes to Romero's original cut. According to Rue Morgue, Dawn of the Dead will screen six shows at each site over the four-day Halloween weekend beginning on October 28 and running through Monday, October 31. The locations will all be Regal-owned cinemas, as that's who has partnered with New Amsterdam.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stars Unpack the Film's Final Transformation (Exclusive)
The time is here at last! This weekend, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way into theaters, and fans are geeking out over the big release. The movie's opening weekend scored it the top spot at the domestic box office, and netizens are still buzzing about the movie online. Of course, that means spoilers for the movie are running rampant across social media, and quite a few of them involve Gohan. So when ComicBook spoke to the stars of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently, you know we had to ask about the film's final surprise transformation...
Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Predator, Sandman & More
What an assortment of books to hit the top ten this week! It has a bit of everything, from the return of EIGHT BILLION GENIES to a highly controversial book that has caused an "ultimate fallout" in the comic community. The recent media releases of PREY and SANDMAN also bring some key issues to the spotlight. Speculators got a wealth of new information this week, in the form of a new show based on DARK SPACES WILDFIRE. We also received a glimpse of new character appearances in SHE-HULK and the upcoming IRONHEART series. The MCU announcement of SECRET WARS rekindles the interest in a specific book in the Spider-Man mythos. Finally, Poison Ivy is the prominent subject of a beautiful 1:50 ratio that has caught many collectors' eyes!
She-Hulk: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference in Episode 1
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now out into the world, and it's making us look at the past, present and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a whole new light. The live-action series follows the adventures of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles whose life is forever changed when she accidentally gets powers similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). As the first episode dove into the specifics of that origin story, it also provided fans with a surprising number of Easter eggs and references, both to She-Hulk canon, and to the larger mythos of the MCU.
Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie—Keaton’s First Win
Last Year’s Winner: Ewan McGregor, “Halston” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: “American Crime Story” is the only series to win in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category more than once, so there is a chance that Clive Owen could keep that streak going by being recognized for performance as President Bill Clinton in “Impeachment.” Notable Ineligible Series: Tom Hiddleston, “Loki” (submitted as a Drama Series); Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” (the season will not air in time to be eligible); Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, “The White House Plumbers” (the season will not air in time to...
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Receives Release Date, Debuts New Photos
Rian Johnson's murder mystery world is due for a second installment. Following the smash success of 2019's Knives Out, a sleuthing tale starring Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, Netflix swiped in. Netflix reportedly bought the rights to two Knives Out sequels at an astounding $469 million in March 2021, transforming the franchise from theatrical to streaming. Production would kick off just three months later on the first follow-up, shooting in Greece throughout last summer. The film has been shrouded in secrecy since, with the official Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery title only coming two months ago.
Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 Trailer Reveals Release Date and Lord Zedd Return
Power Rangers fans have been waiting for more details on the second half of Power Rangers Dino Fury season 2 and when it would release on Netflix, and now we finally have our answer! Today Hasbro and eOne announced that the second half of Power Rangers Dino Fury, the 29th entry in the long-running franchise, will hit Netflix in the United States on September 29th. Dino Fury will close out with 11 22-minute episodes, and we also got a brand new trailer for Dino Fury's next chapter, which includes the return of Lord Zedd! You can watch the full trailer in the video above.
The Boys Season 4 Starts Filming
The Boys Season 4 has (already) begun filming – as has been confirmed by series star Antony Starr. Starr (who plays the maniacal superman character Homelander) posted a photo of The Boys cast way back when they were filming Season 1 (2018-2019), with the caption "Season one. So long ago. Season four, now we begin :)". The classic picture features (L-R) Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), Homelander (Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), the Deep (Chace Crawford), and Translucent (Alex Hassell) – the original members of "The Seven" super team.
Lili Reinhart Talks Her New Rom-Com "Look Both Ways," Being Taken Seriously In Hollywood, And Life After "Riverdale"
"I think it's a good time for young women in this industry to be putting their boss pants on and be taken seriously, for sure. I'm like, 'Hell yeah! Let's keep going!'"
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
