buildingindiana.com
Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M
ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
Trendsetter Tech Sector
The Indiana technology industry has a much bigger impact on business in our state than other employers realize. It’s a major influencer on just about everything – like what we do, what tools we use, how we interact, and how we seek to define our company cultures. Tech sets the trend in so many ways, and the industry has been evolving rapidly.
Where are the Workers?
Ask almost any Indiana company what their biggest challenge is this year and it’s a safe bet you’ll get the same response from many. It’s labor shortages all the way these days, and competition for employees has been fierce. This has left employers with all kinds of questions about why this is happening and what efforts have been successful in reducing the impact.
