Fantasy football: Where to draft Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

By John Holler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has spent almost his entire career as the “little brother” of Zach Ertz. However, seeing an opportunity with Goedert under contract, the Eagles traded Ertz to Arizona midstream last year and, once out of his shadow, we may have seen our first full look at what Goedert can do.

Below, we look at Dallas Goedert‘s 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

Goedert has never scored more than 5 touchdowns in any of his 4 seasons, but he’s viewed as a TE1 (8th overall among tight ends) and is coming off draft boards ahead of Ertz – which may well be a valid point.

Dallas Goedert’s ADP: 78.58

(ADP data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.com; last updated at time of this publishing – ADPs continually change as more drafts occur)

When you get past the top 5 tight ends, those coming off the board become much more spread out – approximately 1 per round. Goedert is the middle of that – behind Dalton Schultz (Dallas Cowboys) at 63.93 and T.J. Hockenson (Detroit Lions) at 77.3 and well ahead of Ertz at 99.25.

After the initial scramble for an elite, every-week-expected tight end, Goedert is on the short list of the players that are coming off the board next.

Dallas Goedert’s 2021 stats

Games: 15

Receptions | targets: 56 | 76

Receiving yards: 830

Receiving touchdowns: 4

Where should you draft Goedert?

Goedert gave everyone a glimpse of what he could do in the Eagles offense once he emerged from Ertz’s shadow. In the 10 games he played after the trade, he caught 41 passes for 612 yards and 2 TDs. His 14.8 yards per reception were 4.1 yards more than his career average prior to that.

While I have healthy respect for the tandem at wide receiver – 2021 rookie DeVonta Smith and blockbuster trade acquisition A.J. Brown – I don’t have the same level of faith or respect for Jalen Hurts. Many believe with the arrival of Brown (not to mention the No. 1 rush offense in the league last year), that Goedert’s numbers will suffer. I beg to differ. A tight end is a pedestrian quarterback’s best friend when pressure is coming.

Goedert routinely had safeties pinching in on coverage with linebackers. With Brown and Smith clearing out the middle of the field on deep routes, Goedert will see more of the 1-on-1 opportunities that made him a downfield star last season. While he isn’t in the top 5, landing Goedert at his ADP number can be chalked up to clean livin’.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL
