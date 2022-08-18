Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Early Town Center Project lake construction bid goes to Mobley Construction
EARLY – During Friday’s special called meeting, the Early City Council approved awarding a bid to Mobley Construction, LLC at a cost of $396,363 for the construction of the Early Town Center Project lake. “We received five bids and there was quite a lot of difference between low...
brownwoodnews.com
Bob Burleson
Funeral services for Bob Burleson, age 68, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
brownwoodnews.com
Dolores June Phillips
Dolores June Phillips, 76, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Aug 10, 2022. She was born to Billie June Moore in Brownwood, Texas. Mother Billie June Moore and Bill Buzbee raised Dolores, along with Grandparents Tom and Clare Mae Moore. She Graduated from Ballinger High School before enrolling at Lamar University in Orange, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Early volleyball falls in straight sets at home to San Angelo Cornerstone
EARLY – The Early Lady Horns slipped to 3-6 on the volleyball season after suffering a 25-11, 25-14, 25-21 defeat at the hands of San Angelo Cornerstone Christian Saturday afternoon. The Lady Horns received six kills from Averey Horton, three from Gabby Leal, two from Stoney Laughlin and one...
brownwoodnews.com
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Football season is here
Well, the 2022 football season is upon us. This weekend all the high school teams in this Central Texas area will be in action. Focusing on the Brownwood Lions – I like them – so far. In the scrimmages they looked very solid, very good, much improved, and I think they are going to do nothing but just get better throughout the season. Of course sometimes you have a team that just has bad luck. Aside from that, I think this is going to be a very successful Brownwood Lion football season; certainly the best that we’ve had in a while. Their offense is big and strong and I think they can be something really special. The defense? They have looked really, really good! Both quick and strong. I believe with their talent, Brownwood has a good shot at winning the Regional Championship or at least being right there competing for it.
brownwoodnews.com
BISD Board of Trustees special meeting Aug. 25
A Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Brownwood Independent School District will be held August 25, 2022, beginning at 12:30 PM at BISD Central Support Center, 2707 Southside Dr., Brownwood, TX 76801. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken...
brownwoodnews.com
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Brownwood Lions
The Brownwood Lions are entering their fifth season under head coach Sammy Burnett, and the move to District 2-4A Division I – coupled with the return of 24 of 37 lettermen and additions from an undefeated JV squad a year ago – has expectations as high as they’ve been in several seasons.
brownwoodnews.com
PHOTOS: HPU football scrimmages Mission Prep Tech
More than 40 images from the Yellow Jackets’ lone preseason scrimmage against another opponent Saturday morning at Gordon Wood Stadium. Howard Payne kicks off its regular season Sept. 3 at Texas Lutheran:
brownwoodnews.com
Area Superintendents Address Chamber Luncheon
Two local superintendents addressed a joint luncheon of the Brownwood Area and Early Chambers of Commerce today. First to speak was Early ISD Superintendent Dr. Dewayne Wilkins. Wilkins spoke of the recent “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency that was received by the Early ISD. He said that was...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood tennis splits home matches with Graham, Wall
The Brownwood High tennis team posted a 1-1 record in their first two home matches of the season Saturday, defeating Graham by an 11-8 count before falling to Wall, 17-2. In the victory over Graham, the Lions set the tone by sweeping all three doubles matches, with victories belonging to the No. 1 team of Peter Le and River Prado (4-0, 4-1 over Joshua Gipson and John Upton), the No. 2 duo of Taevion Nickerson and Tyler Mitchell (4-1, 4-2 over Hayden Burrows and Scott Grimes), and the No. 3 tandem of Eric Smith and Wesley Goodrich (4-1, 4-2 over Denys Klymenko and Jayden Noyola).
brownwoodnews.com
Bangs volleyball posts 1-3 mark at Hamilton tournament
HAMILTON – The Bangs Lady Dragons were victories in one of four matches at the Hamilton volleyball tournament over the weekend. The Lady Dragons lost matches to host Hamilton, Moody and Dublin and picked up a win over Bruceville-Eddy. No other information was available. “The girls played really hard...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions cross country places third in season debut at Jim Ned
TUSCOLA – The Brownwood Lady Lions opened their cross country season with a third-place performance at the Jim Ned Warpath Invitational Saturday morning. The Lady Lions recorded 80 points which trailed only host and meet champion Jim Ned (46 points) and Ballinger (68 points). Leading the charge for the...
brownwoodnews.com
Early City Council passes 2022-23 fiscal year budget
EARLY – The Early City Council on Friday approved the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, which will go into effect Oct. 1. Early City Administrator Tony Aaron provided the following synopsis of the budget as part of a 117-page file posted on the City of Early website, which be found at this link: EARLY-2022-23-BUDGET.
