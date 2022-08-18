Well, the 2022 football season is upon us. This weekend all the high school teams in this Central Texas area will be in action. Focusing on the Brownwood Lions – I like them – so far. In the scrimmages they looked very solid, very good, much improved, and I think they are going to do nothing but just get better throughout the season. Of course sometimes you have a team that just has bad luck. Aside from that, I think this is going to be a very successful Brownwood Lion football season; certainly the best that we’ve had in a while. Their offense is big and strong and I think they can be something really special. The defense? They have looked really, really good! Both quick and strong. I believe with their talent, Brownwood has a good shot at winning the Regional Championship or at least being right there competing for it.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO