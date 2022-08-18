ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayville, NY

Officials investigate ‘massacre’ of sea turtle nests in New York

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VynSx_0hM5HOGp00

SAYVILLE, N.Y. — An animal advocacy group is calling for action after more than 100 baby turtles were “literally mowed down” on a property in Long Island.

The president and executive director of Humane Long Island, John Di Leonardo, told WNBC that a resident found the dead reptiles on Meadow Croft Estate in Sayville. Humane Long Island is asking the New York Department of Environmental Protection and local officials to investigate what happened, and is calling for a “prohibition on mowing over or otherwise disturbing nesting sites” at the estate in spring, summer and fall, WNBC reported.

Karen Maloney, a photographer, told Newsday that she had gone to visit the estate to photograph the hatchlings when she saw what she described as a “massacre.” She told the newspaper the turtles were “smashed, flipped on their backs [with] missing limbs and squashed.”

“The massacre of more than 100 hatchlings is just the latest of a disturbing series of death attributed to human carelessness on Long Island,” Di Leonardo told WNBC.

The Sayville estate where the turtles were killed is county-owned, Newsday reported.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County Parks Department told WNBC that the county “cares deeply about all wildlife living on County property and we do our best to protect all species at all times. We are aware of the situation at Meadow Croft Estate and staff has been deployed to investigate the site. Going forward we will be working with experts to determine any adjustments that could be made to prevent something like this from happening in the future.”

Maloney told Newsday that she found 10 turtles that had survived and moved them to a nearby creek bordering the property.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

NYC man, 64, beaten with rock in subway attack, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A 64-year-old New York man was hospitalized after being attacked by a stranger with a rock on a subway platform in Brooklyn early Saturday morning. Intazar Dar told WABC-TV that he was on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. when he was jumped on the Avenue H platform, just one block from his home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHIO Dayton

Bennett holds on and beats Carr to capture US Amateur

PARAMUS, N.J. — (AP) — A tough road led to the sweetest finish for Sam Bennett in the U.S. Amateur. Even with so many top stars who either didn't qualify or got knocked out in the opening round, Bennett had to face the rest of the best, match after match, to get to the championship match Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
WHIO Dayton

Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah, 10th win in 30 games

NEW YORK — (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
92K+
Followers
121K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy