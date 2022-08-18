ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

CBS Minnesota

Washington County Sheriff's Office warns of fake kidnapping scheme

HUGO, Minn. -- Authorities in Washington County are warning residents about a frightening scheme.The county sheriff's office said a Hugo resident received a call from someone who claimed to have the resident's daughter in his trunk. A female could be heard screaming on the line.While on the phone with the attempted swindler, the resident drove to his daughter's house and found her safe, according to the sheriff's office."Good for this resident for not falling for this," the sheriff's office said.MORE: "I kidnapped your daughter": Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands
CBS Minnesota

Police respond to "disturbance" at Woodbury Days

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police said they responded to an unconfirmed report of shots fired at a festival in Woodbury Saturday, but no one was injured.The Woodbury Public Safety Department said officers were sent to "a disturbance" at Woodbury Days as fireworks were starting. They found a large group gathered, but no one with injuries.The crowd dispersed, police said. The incident is under investigation.
CBS Minnesota

No charges for sergeant who fatally struck Faribault woman with squad car

RICE COUNTY, Minn. -- The Rice County Sheriff's sergeant who struck and killed a woman with his squad car near Morristown in January will not face charges.The attorney's office says Sgt. Trevor Peterson did not have enough time to react to avoid hitting Stephanie Wesley, 52, who was lying in the unlit rural road just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 29. A Minnesota State Patrol report - which was based on the squad car's dash cam footage and a scene reconstruction - recommended that the Rice County Attorney's Office not file charges in the case. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office reviewed the findings to avoid any conflict of interest.The crash happened on Highway 60 just east of Morristown. Wesley died at the scene of multiple blunt-force injuries. She had a blood alcohol limit of .235, the state patrol said.RELATED: Community mourns Faribault woman struck and killed by Rice Co. Sheriff's SergeantPeterson was driving in the eastbound lane and traveling 59 mph in a 60 mph zone, the sheriff's office said. He was not responding to any emergency, and his lights were not flashing.
KARE 11

Inmate found dead at Stillwater Prison

STILLWATER, Minn. — A special investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in a Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater prison cell, surrounded by substances that tested positive for narcotics. A Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesman says prison staff found 30-year-old Castle Rogers Ahlbeck unresponsive around 11 a.m. Monday. Staffers...
CBS Minnesota

Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
CBS Minnesota

"I kidnapped your daughter": Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman is sounding the alarm on a frightening scam that cost her thousands of dollars.When Linda Austad received a call from an unknown number Saturday, it set in motion a six-hour ordeal."There was a girl that was crying, and she said, 'Mom, I was in an accident,' and it sounded just like my daughter," Austad said.Then Austad says a man took the phone. At first, he said he was a police officer, but then he changed his story."[He said] 'I kidnapped your daughter, and you need to follow my instructions and you need to stay on...
CBS Minnesota

Shauwna Campbell, Nicollet Mall shooting victim, dies from injuries

MINNEAPOLIS -- A young woman has died 10 days after being shot at 9th Street and Nicollet Mall on Aug. 10, Minneapolis police announced Saturday.Shauwna Campbell, 25, was a mother to two children: 6-year-old Elysia and 2-year-old Charles, Jr.In an interview with WCCO, the victim's mother spoke out about gun violence."You look at the news and that's all you hear now is somebody getting shot. And then it's women shooting now, it used to be the guys, the gang members, but now it's females doing it, and not caring," said Margaret Daniels.Hennepin County attorneys charged Perisha Young, 23, with attempted murder and first-degree assault for the incident.According to the criminal complaint, surveillance cameras captured Campbell and Young arguing. Someone stepped in to stop the argument when Young could be seen pulling a gun out of her purse, taking several steps toward Campbell, and shooting her at close range.Young faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.Campbell's death marks the 59th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.
WJON

Minnesota Psychic Pleads Guilty To Swindle Charges

Well, I guess, she should have seen this coming, right? If you gave Cynthia Evans aka Psychic Cynthia any of your hard earned money to maybe lift a curse or two, you're not alone. According to FOX 9, Evans had a business practice of scamming vulnerable adults out of thousands...
106.9 KROC

Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARE

ATF teams join Twin Cities firearms crackdown

MINNEAPOLIS — The ongoing battle to stem the tide of gun violence in Minnesota featured new players this week, two Special Response Teams from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Mike Luger announced Friday that the ATF teams took part in two raids,...
wcmpradio.com

Sigler Sentenced to nearly Five Years in Prison for Vehicular Homicide

Tabitha Sigler, the 22-year-old Cambridge woman convicted in the death of a 148th Fighter Wing member, was sentenced in a Pine County court this week after pleading guilty to felony criminal vehicular homicide charges. Sigler was traveling south on I35 in Pine County in May of 2021 when she crossed...
MIX 108

Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison

Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
