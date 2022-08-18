Read full article on original website
Washington County Sheriff's Office warns of fake kidnapping scheme
HUGO, Minn. -- Authorities in Washington County are warning residents about a frightening scheme.The county sheriff's office said a Hugo resident received a call from someone who claimed to have the resident's daughter in his trunk. A female could be heard screaming on the line.While on the phone with the attempted swindler, the resident drove to his daughter's house and found her safe, according to the sheriff's office."Good for this resident for not falling for this," the sheriff's office said.MORE: "I kidnapped your daughter": Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands
Police respond to "disturbance" at Woodbury Days
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police said they responded to an unconfirmed report of shots fired at a festival in Woodbury Saturday, but no one was injured.The Woodbury Public Safety Department said officers were sent to "a disturbance" at Woodbury Days as fireworks were starting. They found a large group gathered, but no one with injuries.The crowd dispersed, police said. The incident is under investigation.
Father of Eli Hart files wrongful death lawsuit against Dakota County employees
The father of 6-year-old Eli Hart, who was shot and killed by his mother in May, according to charges, has named two Dakota County employees in a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit stems from a custody battle over his son prior to his death. Tory Hart filed the lawsuit in...
No charges for sergeant who fatally struck Faribault woman with squad car
RICE COUNTY, Minn. -- The Rice County Sheriff's sergeant who struck and killed a woman with his squad car near Morristown in January will not face charges.The attorney's office says Sgt. Trevor Peterson did not have enough time to react to avoid hitting Stephanie Wesley, 52, who was lying in the unlit rural road just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 29. A Minnesota State Patrol report - which was based on the squad car's dash cam footage and a scene reconstruction - recommended that the Rice County Attorney's Office not file charges in the case. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office reviewed the findings to avoid any conflict of interest.The crash happened on Highway 60 just east of Morristown. Wesley died at the scene of multiple blunt-force injuries. She had a blood alcohol limit of .235, the state patrol said.RELATED: Community mourns Faribault woman struck and killed by Rice Co. Sheriff's SergeantPeterson was driving in the eastbound lane and traveling 59 mph in a 60 mph zone, the sheriff's office said. He was not responding to any emergency, and his lights were not flashing.
Update: Police negotiations ongoing with individual in Pine Island
AN UPDATE TO THIS STORY CAN BE FOUND HERE. Police have provided an update to the incident in Pine Island, saying it has been negotiating for an individual for six hours Saturday. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says it was originally called to a reported domestic dispute in the southeast...
Inmate found dead at Stillwater Prison
STILLWATER, Minn. — A special investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in a Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater prison cell, surrounded by substances that tested positive for narcotics. A Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesman says prison staff found 30-year-old Castle Rogers Ahlbeck unresponsive around 11 a.m. Monday. Staffers...
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair safety: Fair police chief says department is prepared
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - New Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla is confident that this year's fair will go off without a hitch after the police department was able to round out hiring its staff this past week. Earlier this month, the chief wrote a letter to...
Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
"I kidnapped your daughter": Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman is sounding the alarm on a frightening scam that cost her thousands of dollars.When Linda Austad received a call from an unknown number Saturday, it set in motion a six-hour ordeal."There was a girl that was crying, and she said, 'Mom, I was in an accident,' and it sounded just like my daughter," Austad said.Then Austad says a man took the phone. At first, he said he was a police officer, but then he changed his story."[He said] 'I kidnapped your daughter, and you need to follow my instructions and you need to stay on...
Shauwna Campbell, Nicollet Mall shooting victim, dies from injuries
MINNEAPOLIS -- A young woman has died 10 days after being shot at 9th Street and Nicollet Mall on Aug. 10, Minneapolis police announced Saturday.Shauwna Campbell, 25, was a mother to two children: 6-year-old Elysia and 2-year-old Charles, Jr.In an interview with WCCO, the victim's mother spoke out about gun violence."You look at the news and that's all you hear now is somebody getting shot. And then it's women shooting now, it used to be the guys, the gang members, but now it's females doing it, and not caring," said Margaret Daniels.Hennepin County attorneys charged Perisha Young, 23, with attempted murder and first-degree assault for the incident.According to the criminal complaint, surveillance cameras captured Campbell and Young arguing. Someone stepped in to stop the argument when Young could be seen pulling a gun out of her purse, taking several steps toward Campbell, and shooting her at close range.Young faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.Campbell's death marks the 59th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Psychic Pleads Guilty To Swindle Charges
Well, I guess, she should have seen this coming, right? If you gave Cynthia Evans aka Psychic Cynthia any of your hard earned money to maybe lift a curse or two, you're not alone. According to FOX 9, Evans had a business practice of scamming vulnerable adults out of thousands...
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
boreal.org
Video: Local, federal officials arrest 25 violent criminals in Twin Cities, Rochester operations
U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Andrew Luger speaks during a press conference on Aug. 19, 2022. Photo: KSTP-TV From KSTP-TV • August 19, 2022. Friday, federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials announced more than a dozen arrests as part of a joint law enforcement operation. During a...
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Distribution and Firearms Violation
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution and multiple firearms violations. Prosecutors said 48-year-old John Juneau of Fridley, was inside a detached garage with two other people when law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in Columbia Heights in February 2019.
KTAR.com
Arizona Department of Public Safety arrests man with 162 pounds of meth
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety made an arrest on Thursday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 162 pounds of methamphetamine north of Cordes Junction. A trooper stopped the driver of a 2012 Audi SUV traveling northbound on Interstate 17 near milepost 264, AZDPS...
KARE
ATF teams join Twin Cities firearms crackdown
MINNEAPOLIS — The ongoing battle to stem the tide of gun violence in Minnesota featured new players this week, two Special Response Teams from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Mike Luger announced Friday that the ATF teams took part in two raids,...
wcmpradio.com
Sigler Sentenced to nearly Five Years in Prison for Vehicular Homicide
Tabitha Sigler, the 22-year-old Cambridge woman convicted in the death of a 148th Fighter Wing member, was sentenced in a Pine County court this week after pleading guilty to felony criminal vehicular homicide charges. Sigler was traveling south on I35 in Pine County in May of 2021 when she crossed...
Man in critical condition after being shot during street robbery in Minneapolis
At least one man was hospitalized after a robbery in Minneapolis’ Venture Village neighborhood ended with a shooting Friday afternoon. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue South just after 2 p.m. At the scene,...
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
