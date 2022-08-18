The Max Sinoway 12-U Little League Majors All-Stars baseball team came into the summer season with one goal in mind: to repeat as District 4 champions. Head Coach Gregg Pugliese and his players sent a lot of time with each other during spring and summer baseball and wanted come home with some hardware at the end of it all. While North Haven’s team was unable to go back-to-back as District 4 champs, Coach Pugliese’s players regrouped and came back to take the 12-U Seabreeze All-Stars title just a few weeks later.

