Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in BristolConnecticut by the NumbersBristol, CT
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Related
zip06.com
Sinoway’s 12-U All-Stars Win Seabreeze Title Following Solid Run in Districts
The Max Sinoway 12-U Little League Majors All-Stars baseball team came into the summer season with one goal in mind: to repeat as District 4 champions. Head Coach Gregg Pugliese and his players sent a lot of time with each other during spring and summer baseball and wanted come home with some hardware at the end of it all. While North Haven’s team was unable to go back-to-back as District 4 champs, Coach Pugliese’s players regrouped and came back to take the 12-U Seabreeze All-Stars title just a few weeks later.
zip06.com
Branford’s 11-U Stars Learned a Lot on the Ballfield This Summer
Twelve young athletes had an opportunity to develop their fundamentals and knowledge of the game while competing for the Branford 11-U All-Stars baseball team this summer. Head Coach John Limone said that the players on the squad were always willing to be coached and worked together to grow both individually and as a group.
zip06.com
Clinton Huskies’ 17-U Team Takes Loss in Playoffs
The Clinton Huskies AAU 17-U baseball team finished its regular season by playing a doubleheader against New London and then faced the Smash Factory in the opening round of the recent East Shore Travel League Playoffs. The Huskies lost both ends of their doubleheader with New London before taking a 4-3 loss to the Smash Factory in the playoffs to finish their season with an overall record of 9-12.
zip06.com
National Muster Hosted by Stony Creek Fife and Drum in Branford
Stony Creek Fife & Drum Corps hosts the 2022 National Muster this weekend in Branford, including a short route for a significant parade of all units stepping off on Meadow Street near the muster site on Hammer Field on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. Corps and vendors began gathering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zip06.com
Thomas Rice Davis III
Tom, longtime resident of Guilford and Madison passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice on. July 23 at the age of 81. He spent his final moments outside enjoying one last gorgeous New England summer day overlooking the scenic Branford harbor, surrounded by his loving and adoring family members. He was...
zip06.com
Warriors Striving to Have Fun While Winning on the Gridiron
The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team is entering the 2022 season with a roster full of experienced seniors. Now in his second year as head coach, Hill Gbunblee is looking for the Warriors to rely on those seniors and compete with intensity every time they hit the field this fall.
zip06.com
Guilford Field Hockey Seeking Continued Success This Season
It’s a tall order to replicate the type of success that the Guilford field hockey team has seen throughout the past several seasons. However, with a strong core of experienced players and a veteran head coach in Kitty Palmer leading the charge, the Grizzlies believe that a repeat of similar success is well within reach for the team this year.
zip06.com
Westbrook Police Force Adds Third Full-Time Officer
The Westbrook full-time police force is now three officers strong, after the Board of Selectmen (BOS) voted unanimously on Aug. 9 to hire a new full-time officer. After coming out of a short executive session, the BOS announced that Sabine Nyenhuis has been hired at a rate of $32.79 per hour as a third full-time officer in Westbrook.
RELATED PEOPLE
zip06.com
Branford Adds Unarmed Security Officers to Elementary Schools
Branford’s three elementary schools and its Early Learning Center (ELC) school building will now have a school security officer in place in each building. The unarmed officers’ roles will be similar to that of the security officers already in place at the intermediate school and high school. The...
zip06.com
“Boats, Beer and BBQ” Sails into Stony Creek Sept. 16
“Boats, Beer and BBQ” sails into Stony Creek on Friday, Sept. 16, with boats and nautical treasures for the public to behold and buy, from 3 – 5 p.m., followed by a magical dinner event, 6 – 7:30 p.m., for ticket holders to enjoy at the waterfront site. Proceeds benefit programs and projects of non-profit Stony Creek Museum.
zip06.com
Clinton Huskies’ 19-U Club Finishes Summer with a Memorable Run
On the heels of an up-and-down regular season, the Clinton Huskies’ 19-U AAU baseball squad gave all of its effort toward putting in a better showing when the team competed in the postseason this summer. The Huskies’ determination to succeed led the club on a memorable run that saw them advance to the championship game of the East Shore Travel League Playoffs.
zip06.com
Arrest Made in 2021 Fentanyl Overdose Case
East Haven Police have made an arrest in a March 2021 fentanyl overdose which killed a 20-year-old woman. Kvone West, 27, of Meriden was taken into custody by officers from the East Haven Police Department (EHPD) on Aug. 17. He was processed and charged with illegal sales of narcotics and conspiracy of illegal sales of narcotics. West was held on a $100,000 bond.
Comments / 0