1 dead after North Myrtle Beach lifeguards perform CPR after ocean rescue

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson.

A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. When they arrived, crews found lifeguards performing CPR on the woman.

The person’s identity and cause of death have not been publicly announced.

News13 initially reached out to North Myrtle Beach Wednesday night, and were told the incident was a person having a medical emergency. Further information was released Thursday morning.

