US News and World Report
Taiwan Warns China of 'Heavy Price' for Invasion on Battle Anniversary
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is determined to defend itself and invaders will incur a "heavy price", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday on the anniversary of a confrontation six decade ago in which Taiwanese forces beat back Chinese attackers. Tensions between Taiwan and China have spiked over the past month following...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Says Five Chinese Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 20 Chinese aircraft and four Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Tuesday, including five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, as Beijing continued military activities near the island. China has been carrying out drills near Taiwan, which it claims...
US News and World Report
Baltic States, Poland and Finland Could Ban Russian Tourists, Says Lithuania
VILNIUS (Reuters) - European Union members Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland, which all share a border with Russia, may stop Russian tourists from entering their countries if the EU does not enact a union-wide ban, Lithuania's foreign minister said on Tuesday. "I have talked to ministers from all these...
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
US News and World Report
U.S. Rejects Ukraine Demand of Blanket Visa Ban on Russians
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had first urged the visa...
US News and World Report
China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Will Not Agree to Freeze Front Lines to 'Calm' Russia - Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will not agree to any proposal to freeze the current frontlines in its conflict with Russia in order to "calm" Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference on Tuesday. He also urged the world not to show fatigue with the war, saying this would pose...
US News and World Report
Colombia Will Guarantee Asylum, Petro Says, After Venezuela Urges Extradition
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia will guarantee the right to asylum and refuge, President Gustavo Petro said late on Monday, after a high-ranking Venezuelan lawmaker urged the extradition of his party's political opposition from Colombia. The South American neighbors have begun the process of normalizing their relations since the inauguration of...
US News and World Report
Meltdown Averted but Six Months On, Russians Face Economic Pain
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economy has avoided the meltdown many predicted after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine six months ago, with higher prices for its oil exports cushioning the impact of Western sanctions, but hardships are emerging for some Russians. After predicting at one point that the economy would...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Strikes Administration Headquarters in Donetsk, Russia-Installed Separatists Say
(Reuters) -Ukrainian forces shelled a building housing the local administration headquarters in the centre of separatist-controlled Donetsk on Tuesday with Western-supplied weapons, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed officials. Three people were killed in a series of strikes on Donetsk, which has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists...
US News and World Report
Slovakia to Donate 30 Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine -Minister
(Reuters) - Slovakia will send 30 tracked infantry fighting BVP-1 vehicles to Ukraine as it will receive 15 Leopard tanks from Germany, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Tuesday. Germany initially opposed providing Kyiv with heavy weaponry to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion launched on Feb. 24,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Adds Seven China-Related Entities to Export Control List
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday. According to a notification posted to the Federal Register, China Aerospace Science...
US News and World Report
Cyprus Police Arrest Ukrainian Woman 'Holding Knife' at Russia Celebration
NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cypriot police have arrested a Ukrainian woman suspected of threatening a group of Russians with a knife as they celebrated their National Flag Day, police and media said on Tuesday. The woman, aged 55, appeared holding a knife as a group of about 20 flag-waving Russians gathered...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Has Deployed Kinzhal Hypersonic Missile Three Times in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has deployed hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles three times over the course of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday. The Kinzhal missiles are part of an array of new hypersonic weapons President Vladimir Putin presented in 2018...
US News and World Report
Passage on Fertility to Be Removed From Polish Textbook
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The publisher of a new textbook in Poland says it is removing a passage on human fertility that many interpreted as being about in vitro fertilization and which caused widespread offense. The publishing house, Bialy Kruk, said Monday that that it disagreed with the criticism...
US News and World Report
Russia Ammunition Stored Near Border Catches Fire, Official Blames Heat
(Reuters) - Ammunition being stored in southern Russia near the border with Ukraine caught fire on Tuesday, the second such incident in a week, and a local official said high temperatures were to blame. Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod region, said people near the village of Timonovo were evacuated...
US News and World Report
Turkey Says Greece Harassed Its Jets During NATO Mission
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey summoned the Greek military attache and filed a complaint with NATO after Greek fighter jets allegedly harassed Turkish fighter jets that were conducting an “important mission” for the military alliance, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported Tuesday. The Anadolu Agency said F-16s...
Angolans go to polls in most competitive election in decades
Polls will open in Angola on Wednesday morning, with the ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) facing the most significant challenge from opposition parties for decades. More than 14 million people in the oil and diamond rich country are eligible to vote, with a high turnout...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy: Ukraine Will Take Back Crimea When It Chooses
KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Tuesday Ukraine would recapture its annexed peninsula of Crimea from Russia when it chooses and that Kyiv will not consult other countries before doing so. Zelenskiy made the comments at a news conference in Kyiv after the leaders of dozens of countries and...
