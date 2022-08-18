Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
Small Dome Village Provides a Unique Stay in Northern Minnesota
The north shore of Minnesota is such a beautiful place to visit any time of year. But you can make that trip even better by staying in a unique place. There's one option that's relatively new to the Lutsen, Minnesota area that is like a tiny village of domes. They...
The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In MN, In My Mind
Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras
South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
The World’s Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota
If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash
Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
Adorable Wisconsin Kid With Sizable Mullet Is Best In Nation
Today is a great day for the entire Midwest (and hockey fans everywhere) because Emmitt Bailey, from Menomonie, Wisconsin won first place in the Kid's Division of The USA Mullet Championships!. Known as Mullet Boy to his family and friends in Menominee (🎶 dee dee de de de), Emmitt picks...
The Results! These Are Minnesota’s Most Popular Wedding Themes
Wedding's have been mostly just wedding themed for a very long time. Different cultures have different wedding traditions, but on the whole, it hasn't been that long, history-wise, we've been kicking it up a notch with themed weddings here in Minnesota. Why Do People Have Themed Weddings?. "Dear James," I...
Unique Places To Get Married in Minnesota From Underground To On The Field
I had no idea that there was a wedding chapel inside the Mall of America until earlier this week when I learned it was closing. More than 7,500 couples have said “I Do” inside the mega mall chapel since it first opened nearly three decades ago. Did you...
Experience a Beautiful Japanese Festival at Como Park this Weekend
This weekend at the Como Park Conservatory up in St. Paul, Minnesota there is going to be a really cool Japanese festival that you can experience yourself. The festival is called the Obon holiday which is a big holiday celebrated over four days in Japan. While the festival has already...
The Cost of Owning a Car Just Hit a New High Here in Minnesota
It seems like everything has become more expensive lately, and that includes the cost of owning and operating a new vehicle here in Minnesota, which just hit an all-time high. The crew over at the American Automobile Association (better known as AAA) has been keeping tabs on the cost of owning a vehicle for a while now with their annual Your Drivings Costs report. Unless you're paying cash for your new ride, there's usually a car loan payment you have to make each month. But there are other factors in the overall cost of owning and operating a vehicle.
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Minnesota Man Dies After Being Run Over by Multiple Vehicles
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a 25-year-old Lakeville man was killed early this morning when he ran out into the traffic lanes on I-94 in St. Paul after crashing his car into a guardrail. The report on the deadly incident indicates the victim was driving...
Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Minnesota Based Hormel Foods Hates ‘Spam’ Emails
A product name that came about in the 1930's has created quite a stir in the modern online world. Hormel Foods has been making and canning SPAM since 1937, but the internet boom of the 90s associated the product's name with a negative connotation: spam emails. But the reason for...
Minnesota Minimum Wage Earners Will See 26 Cent Pay Raise in 2023
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - State officials today announced the new state minimum wages for next year. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the hourly minimum wage for large employers will rise from $10.33 to $10.59 an hour on January 1. Large employers are defined as those with more than $500,000 of gross revenue for the four most recent quarters.
See: New Girl Scout Cookie – To Be Available In Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa
Get ready for a NEW Girl Scout Cookie, the Raspberry Rally, and a whole new exclusive way to buy it here in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and across the nation!. The Raspberry Rally goes on sale early in 2023, and is being called the "sister" to the always amazing, never defeated in competition, champ-eeee-onnnn THIN MINTS (IMHO)!
See The Sad State Of Dustin Diamond’s Abandoned Wisconsin Home
Former child star Dustin Diamond had a rough go of it after his popular TV series went off the air. Sadly, he died of stage 4 cancer on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44. Diamond was best known for playing the lovable or obnoxious (depending on who you ask) character Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, "Saved by the Bell".
