Duluth, MN

The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In MN, In My Mind

Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras

South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
The World’s Largest Salmon Was Just Spotted in Minnesota

If you happened to be up in Bloomington earlier this week, you would have witnessed the largest salmon in the world when it was here in Minnesota. Given that Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'd think that witnessing the world's largest salmon might require you to head out on a body of water, right? Well, not so much. Because THIS large salmon was spotted at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport-- and it's a plane, not a fish. Okay, it's a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon.
Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash

Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
Adorable Wisconsin Kid With Sizable Mullet Is Best In Nation

Today is a great day for the entire Midwest (and hockey fans everywhere) because Emmitt Bailey, from Menomonie, Wisconsin won first place in the Kid's Division of The USA Mullet Championships!. Known as Mullet Boy to his family and friends in Menominee (🎶 dee dee de de de), Emmitt picks...
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Lake Superior#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Canal Park#Lakewalk#Uncle Harvey S Mausoleum#Cribs#The Ice House#Park Point
The Cost of Owning a Car Just Hit a New High Here in Minnesota

It seems like everything has become more expensive lately, and that includes the cost of owning and operating a new vehicle here in Minnesota, which just hit an all-time high. The crew over at the American Automobile Association (better known as AAA) has been keeping tabs on the cost of owning a vehicle for a while now with their annual Your Drivings Costs report. Unless you're paying cash for your new ride, there's usually a car loan payment you have to make each month. But there are other factors in the overall cost of owning and operating a vehicle.
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10

A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Minnesota Based Hormel Foods Hates ‘Spam’ Emails

A product name that came about in the 1930's has created quite a stir in the modern online world. Hormel Foods has been making and canning SPAM since 1937, but the internet boom of the 90s associated the product's name with a negative connotation: spam emails. But the reason for...
Minnesota Minimum Wage Earners Will See 26 Cent Pay Raise in 2023

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - State officials today announced the new state minimum wages for next year. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the hourly minimum wage for large employers will rise from $10.33 to $10.59 an hour on January 1. Large employers are defined as those with more than $500,000 of gross revenue for the four most recent quarters.
See The Sad State Of Dustin Diamond’s Abandoned Wisconsin Home

Former child star Dustin Diamond had a rough go of it after his popular TV series went off the air. Sadly, he died of stage 4 cancer on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44. Diamond was best known for playing the lovable or obnoxious (depending on who you ask) character Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, "Saved by the Bell".
