BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
BBC
Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September
Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
U.K.・
BBC
Adelaide Cottage: William and Kate to move to cottage on Windsor estate
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are moving from Kensington Palace in west London to a cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate. Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle. It marks a new chapter according to their friends, an attempt to ensure...
BBC
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
BBC
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
I need to fly home from the US but can’t get my passport renewed
I am a British citizen living in the US. I applied for renewal of my British passport four months ago and HM Passport Office confirmed receipt of my old one. More than 16 weeks later, the status update merely says: “We have received your old passport.” My elderly parents live in the UK and are not in good health and I’m unable to make plans to visit them. I am getting desperate.
Federal government calls on AFL to keep matches free to watch
The federal government has weighed in on the AFL’s intensifying broadcast negotiations, asking the governing body to keep games available to watch on free-to-air TV
‘Desperate’ need for Homes for Ukraine hosts as war reaches six-month point
The government has called on more people to take in Ukrainian refugees on the sixth month anniversary of the Russian invasion of the country. But ministers have not announced any additional financial support for UK hosts who take part in the Homes for Ukraine scheme, despite warnings that the cost of living crisis is deterring people from signing up or continuing to participate.
BBC
Yordanos Brhane: How teenager's dream of security turned to tragedy
Yordanos Brhane was 15 years old when she fled Eritrea, crossing Africa and Europe in the hope of finding a better life and re-uniting with her family. Years later, the long and difficult journey brought her to the UK, where she was fatally stabbed just months after settling. Yordanos's sister has spoken about how a young woman's dream of security ended in tragedy.
BBC
Three million households waiting for £150 energy rebate
More than three million households in Britain were still waiting to receive a £150 payment to help with energy costs on 1 July, a BBC Freedom Of Information (FOI) request has revealed. Councils were expected to start paying the £150 rebates from April, but have until September to do...
BBC
Eurotunnel Le Shuttle: Passengers stuck for hours inside tunnel
Dozens of people were left stranded for hours inside the Channel Tunnel after a train from Calais to Folkestone appeared to have broken down. Footage emerged showing Eurotunnel Le Shuttle passengers being evacuated and walking along an emergency service tunnel between the UK and France. They were eventually transferred to...
BBC
Ann-Katrin Berger: Chelsea goalkeeper says cancer has returned
Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger says her thyroid cancer has returned after four years of being cancer free. Berger, 31, was first diagnosed in 2017 while playing for Birmingham City. She returned to football 76 days later and went on to be named in the PFA's Team of the...
BBC
Jagtar Singh Johal's brother: Britain betrayed him, now he may be hanged
UK intelligence agencies have been accused of tipping off Indian authorities about British national Jagtar Singh Johal before his abduction and alleged torture by Punjab police. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Johal's brother Gurpreet asked the UK government to bring Jagtar back home. Mr Johal was an active blogger and...
BBC
Qatar deports migrant workers after wage protest
Qatar has deported migrant workers who protested about unpaid wages, as the country prepares for the football World Cup in November. At least 60 workers rallied outside Al Bandary International Group's Doha offices on 14 August - some reportedly had not been paid for seven months. A number of protesters...
