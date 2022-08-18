The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has moved all of its detainees from the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail. They have been busy with this over the last few days. Most of the male detainees are now in Caldwell County Jail with three men being held in the Harrison County Jail. The female detainees are being held in the Harrison County and Randolph County Jails.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO