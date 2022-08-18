Read full article on original website
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri uses the MU Alert system to notify students, faculty, and parents about possible threats on or around campus 24/7. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi says the system includes a variety of alerts. "We have a very robust emergency alert system. It involves a number of different tools," Basi said. The post University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD TAKES SEVERAL ACTIONS
The Glasgow School Board took several actions on Wednesday night at their meeting. The board set the tax rate at 4.775 cents. This is the same rate as last year. The board also approved the 2022-23 school budget and set the school start date at August 23. The Board also...
kmmo.com
FOUR SERIOUSLY INJURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
An 18-year-old man and three juveniles were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday, August 21. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Caden J. Pearcy failed to yield at a traffic control device and entered an intersection. The vehicle was then struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old juvenile and Pearcy’s vehicle overturned.
kmmo.com
MODOT WORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES FROM AUGUST 22-28
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed through mid-September...
kmmo.com
SFCC TO HOST A ‘LIGHT THE DARKNESS’ RUN AND WALK
State Fair Community College’s Student Life is scheduled to host a “Light the Darkness” glow run/walk at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 17, on the Sedalia campus. A news release says the 5K and one-mile course is a no-cost, family event; however, registration is required to participate. September...
kchi.com
All Detainees Have Been Moved From Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has moved all of its detainees from the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail. They have been busy with this over the last few days. Most of the male detainees are now in Caldwell County Jail with three men being held in the Harrison County Jail. The female detainees are being held in the Harrison County and Randolph County Jails.
Wausau fugitive located in Missouri
A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said. Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports One Accident And One Arrest Locally
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one accident and one arrest on Friday and Saturday morning. 9:45 am – Vehicle 2, driven by James M Lunde of Princeton, slowed in an attempt to make a right turn into a private drive when vehicle 1, driven by Cindal S Lea of Galt, struck the rear of vehicle 1. This occurred when both vehicles were eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 east of Trenton. Driver 1, Cindal S Lea, had minor injuries and was transported by Grundy County Emergency Medical Services to Wright Memorial Hospital.
$100K winning scratchers ticket sold in Columbia, Missouri
The 200X scratchers game still has more than $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including the $2 million top prize.
kmmo.com
BRUNSWICK MAN ISSUED SUMMONS FOR FELONY AND MISDEMEANOR CHARGES IN CHARITON COUNTY
According to court documents a Brunswick man has been charged with a felony and misdemeanor in Chariton County. A warrant was mailed to Russell Wade Wattenbarger on Thursday, August 18. Wattenbarger was charged with a felony for contolled substance, a misdemeanor for drug parphernalia and a vehicle infraction. Wattenbarger is...
Sedalia Woman Arrested in Death of Infant at Unlicensed Day Care
Early Thursday morning around 3 a.m., Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested 32-year-old Ashley Kratzer of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant,...
KCTV 5
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN DUE IN COURT FOR TRIAL-SETTING HEARING
A Sedalia man whose conviction was set aside by the court more than two years ago is scheduled to be in court. Court documents say Jerome Lee Williams II changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in July 2017 to two counts of a sex-related felony involving a juvenile and assault of law-enforcement officers. He was sentenced to spend a total of more than 30 years in state prison on September 11, 2017.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
kttn.com
Woman charged with murder in Livingston County has case certified to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court
A woman charged in Livingston County with first-degree murder had her case certified to Division One of Circuit Court on August 16th. Online court information shows that 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is scheduled for arraignment on September 8th. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox previously reported Hall was arrested in Kansas...
One arrested after chase in east Columbia
Boone County deputies arrested a man after a Friday morning chase in east Columbia. The post One arrested after chase in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
kjluradio.com
Authorities say there's no indiciation that Adair County murder suspect in in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring the public that it’s unlikely that an Adair County murder suspect is in the area. An intense manhunt is underway for former Army soldier Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He’s charged with first-degree murder and five other felonies for the July 5 murder of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville. Rongey is accused of fatally shooting and dismembering Munn before burning his body. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 19, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours Thursday, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Kratzer, 32, of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant. The warrant held charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree Resulting in the Death of a Child (No Sexual Contact), Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st Degree, and Operating a Child Care Facility Without a License. Kratzer posted a $10,000 cash or surety bond and awaits arraignment on August 30th.
