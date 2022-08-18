Andre Drummond may have entered a journeyman phase of his NBA career, but he’s trying to enjoy the experience, writes Mike Anthony of The New Haven Register. Drummond signed a two-year contract with the Bulls this summer that includes a $3.36M player option for the 2023/24 season. The 29-year-old center played for the Sixers and Nets last season, and Chicago will be his fifth team since 2020 after spending his first seven and a half years with the Pistons.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO