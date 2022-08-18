Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Horace Grant’s Bulls’ Championship Rings to Be Sold at Auction
The former power forward was a starter on the first Bulls’ three-peat in the early 1990s.
New Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond finds changing teams so often 'fun'
Andre Drummond may have entered a journeyman phase of his NBA career, but he’s trying to enjoy the experience, writes Mike Anthony of The New Haven Register. Drummond signed a two-year contract with the Bulls this summer that includes a $3.36M player option for the 2023/24 season. The 29-year-old center played for the Sixers and Nets last season, and Chicago will be his fifth team since 2020 after spending his first seven and a half years with the Pistons.
Yardbarker
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Isaiah Collier, Wheeler 5-star point guard, named nation's No. 1 overall prospect: Report
247Sports updated its class of 2023 basketball prospect rankings on Monday and there's a new No. 1 overall prospect. Wheeler High School (Georgia) point guard Isaiah Collier took over the top spot in what some consider a surprising move given his circumstances. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound floor ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
For the Bears, a young offensive line is a positive in 2022
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Less than three weeks remain until the Chicago Bears open up the regular season at Soldier Field and one of the major questions that continue to surround the team is the status of the offensive line. Throughout training camp, the Bears experimented with a number of different offensive line combinations with the only surefire starter being seven-year veteran Cody Whitehair at left guard.
Could Trout Request a Trade to the Cubs?
Los Angeles Angeles owner Arte Moreno has indicated he could sell the team. Could his biggest star be on the move?
After shattering hurdle record, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone considers new challenge: more events
After obliterating the 400 hurdles record, world champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is considering a move to a new event amid her growing fame.
Yardbarker
Is Coby White The Bulls’ ‘Best-Kept Secret’?
It feels rare for a player three years removed from being a lottery pick to be considered a “best-kept secret.” But that’s the exact label Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently attached to Chicago Bulls’ combo guard Coby White. And Buckley just might be onto something.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: College Football World Reacts To The Oregon Rumor
It's been a wild college football offseason, with a level of realignment that could alter the face of the sport forever. But it appears that Oregon is interested in being a part of those big changes. According to Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy, Oregon officials initiated "preliminary talks" with...
Bears Bring in Former Vikings Fullback
Former Vikings fullback Jake Bargas has signed with the Bears who could need some insurance at the position.
REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference is continuing to establish itself as a major player in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.
Cubs Top Prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong Reaches Five Times
Pete Crow-Armstrong's breakout season continued Saturday, with the Chicago Cubs top prospect reaching base in all five of his plate appearances in South Bend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AthlonSports.com
Major Pac-12 School Reportedly 'Initiated' Discussions With Big Ten In Chicago
The Pac-12 was blindsided when, earlier this year, it was announced USC and UCLA will be leaving the conference for the Big Ten. Now, other major Pac-12 schools may be trying to follow in the Bruins' and Trojans' footsteps. One of those schools is the University of Oregon. Oregon reportedly...
thecomeback.com
Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions
As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
theScore
Bulls' Drummond: 'I'll go down as the best rebounder ever'
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond believes he has already cemented himself as one of the best rebounders the league has ever seen - and there's more to come. "I think I'm already there," Drummond told CT Insider's Mike Anthony. "I'm on my way. By the time I retire, I'll go down as the best rebounder ever - if not already."
NBC Sports
Simone Manuel announces big life changes with new training group, engagement
Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Simone Manuel announced via Instagram that she is moving to Arizona to train under Arizona State University (ASU) coaches Bob Bowman and Herbie Behm. “After a long and much needed break, I have made major changes,” Manuel wrote. “… New opportunities. New location. Same destination!”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing SoFi Stadium News
SoFi Stadium cost more than $5 billion to build. Saturday night, the Los Angeles stadium hosted a preseason matchup between the Chargers and the Cowboys. For a time, fans at the game did not know the time or score due to a technological issue. "None of the LED screens work...
Oregon football takes initial step toward potential move from Pac-12 to Big Ten
The Pac-12 fell victim to conference realignment back in June when it was announced that USC and UCLA would be moving to the Big Ten in 2024. But the Big Ten isn’t finished big-game hunting just yet. Commissioner Kevin Warren recently revealed big plans for the conference, one of which includes potentially expanding to 20 teams.
Comments / 1