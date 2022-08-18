Read full article on original website
Fabio Cannavaro blasts Paul Pogba over his mindset
Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has hammered Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba over his mindset.
Man Utd fans protest in march to Old Trafford before Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans protested the Glazer family's ownership of the club before their Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool on Monday.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool should get win if protest forces Man Utd postponement
Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side should be awarded three points if their game with Manchester United is postponed due to fan protests against the Glazer fam
Mohamed Salah looking forward to 'special' Man Utd clash
Mohamed Salah admits his excitement ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Antony: Man Utd transfer target refuses to commit future to Ajax
Antony admits that he can't promise Ajax's supporters that he'll stay at the club amid interest from Manchester United.
Lille 1-7 PSG: Mbappe nets hat-trick as Les Parisiens rack up the goals again
PSG thrashed Lille in their latest Ligue 1 win, with a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe.
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire still have futures at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag reflects on the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire after Man Utd's 2-1 win over Liverpool.
Transfer rumours: Saint-Maximin on Man Utd radar; Bayern chasing De Jong
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Allan Saint-Maximin, Frenkie de Jong, Youri Tielemans, Rafael Leao, Memphis Depay, Marco Asensio and more.
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool 'should have won' against Man Utd
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool should have beaten Man Utd.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 3
90min's Premier League team of the week for gameweek 3.
Erik ten Hag discusses what Casemiro will bring to Man Utd
Erik ten Hag discusses what Casemiro will bring to Man Utd.
Chelsea hold talks with AC Milan over Rafael Leao
Chelsea have held talks with AC Milan over forward Rafael Leao.
Man Utd finalise Casemiro transfer
Casemiro has finalised his transfer to Manchester United from Real Madrid, the Premier League side have announced.
Pedro Neto reacts to Arsenal transfer interest
Pedro Neto reacts to Arsenal's interest in signing him from Wolves.
Casemiro bids farewell to Real Madrid ahead of Man Utd move
Casemiro has said goodbye to Real Madrid ahead of his move to Manchester United.
Ajax manager aims dig at Man Utd in defiant message over Antony
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder takes a dig at Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Antony.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool were 'not good enough' in Man Utd defeat
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's Premier League defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.
The transfers Man Utd should try to complete before the summer window closes
The transfers Manchester United need to target before the end of the summer transfer window, including Casemiro, Antony, Frenkie de Jong and more.
Casemiro reveals why he is joining Man Utd from Real Madrid
Casemiro explains his decision to join Man Utd from Real Madrid.
