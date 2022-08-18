ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's proposed move to Chelsea from Barcelona hits a stumbling block, as the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement on a transfer fee... with the forward's £25.3m price-tag 'creating issues'

Chelsea and Barcelona are still yet to agree a transfer fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports. Aubameyang has emerged as a target for the Blues, with Thomas Tuchel keen to strengthen his front line ahead of the transfer window closing, and they have entered into negotiations with the Catalan giants.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Newcastle serves warning by giving City big fright in EPL

In years to come, if Newcastle is contending for Premier League and Champions League titles as widely expected, the Saudi-funded team might look back on this game as the one when it truly arrived as a force in soccer. Few opponents have given Manchester City the kind of battering Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE

