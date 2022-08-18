ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 2

Related
US News and World Report

Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

U.S. Rejects Ukraine Demand of Blanket Visa Ban on Russians

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had first urged the visa...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Frank Bainimarama
US News and World Report

Ukraine Will Not Agree to Freeze Front Lines to 'Calm' Russia - Zelenskiy

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will not agree to any proposal to freeze the current frontlines in its conflict with Russia in order to "calm" Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference on Tuesday. He also urged the world not to show fatigue with the war, saying this would pose...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Taiwan Warns China of 'Heavy Price' for Invasion on Battle Anniversary

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is determined to defend itself and invaders will incur a "heavy price", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday on the anniversary of a confrontation six decade ago in which Taiwanese forces beat back Chinese attackers. Tensions between Taiwan and China have spiked over the past month following...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Adds Seven China-Related Entities to Export Control List

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday. According to a notification posted to the Federal Register, China Aerospace Science...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#U N#Glasgow Climate Pact#Congressional
US News and World Report

Florida Man Convicted of Storming US Capitol During Riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man was convicted Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. A District of Columbia federal judge returned the verdict after a trial where William Rogan Reid, 37, of Davie, Florida, and the government agreed upon a stipulated set of facts regarding his conduct, according to court records.
DAVIE, FL
The Associated Press

Rep. Carolyn Maloney's 30-year career ends in loss to Nadler

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney’s three-decade career in the U.S. House is coming to a close after she lost Tuesday to her longtime colleague-turned-rival Jerry Nadler, a Democratic congressman who has served just as long as she has. Nadler and Maloney each chair powerful committees and had spent 30 years representing Manhattan’s Upper West Side and Upper East Side, respectively. But they ended up in the same race after new redistricting maps merged much of their longtime congressional districts. In other races Tuesday, another incumbent — first-term progressive Rep. Mondaire Jones — was trailing in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
US News and World Report

Russia Says Its Bombers Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Agencies

(Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry said two Russian strategic bombers patrolled neutral waters over the Sea of Japan, Russian news agencies reported, while South Korea said they had entered its air defence identification zone on Tuesday. The flight lasted about seven hours and the Russian planes were accompanied by South Korean...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Strikes Administration Headquarters in Donetsk, Russia-Installed Separatists Say

(Reuters) -Ukrainian forces shelled a building housing the local administration headquarters in the centre of separatist-controlled Donetsk on Tuesday with Western-supplied weapons, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed officials. Three people were killed in a series of strikes on Donetsk, which has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Slovakia to Donate 30 Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine -Minister

(Reuters) - Slovakia will send 30 tracked infantry fighting BVP-1 vehicles to Ukraine as it will receive 15 Leopard tanks from Germany, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Tuesday. Germany initially opposed providing Kyiv with heavy weaponry to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion launched on Feb. 24,...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Baltic States, Poland and Finland Could Ban Russian Tourists, Says Lithuania

VILNIUS (Reuters) - European Union members Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland, which all share a border with Russia, may stop Russian tourists from entering their countries if the EU does not enact a union-wide ban, Lithuania's foreign minister said on Tuesday. "I have talked to ministers from all these...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy