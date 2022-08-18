Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Ousted Republican reflects on Trump, democracy and America: ‘The place has lost its mind’
Rusty Bowers stood up to the former president’s demand that he overturn Arizona’s election result. He paid the price but has no regrets
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
Jackson Hole Takes Center Stage as the Center of the Economic Universe This Week
Forget Wall Street or Main Street. All eyes will be on the idyllic hamlet of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week as economists, politicians, market watchers and others gather in the Grand Tetons beginning Thursday for the Federal Reserve’s summer economic symposium. [. READ:. Report: U.S. Economy Could See Recession...
Trump Blasts White House as Details Emerge About Volume and Classification of Documents at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump blasted the White House on Tuesday after a letter released by his ally revealed alarm within the Biden administration over Trump’s possession of hundreds of documents – some of which were marked with among the government’s most classified moniker. “The White House stated...
U.S. Rejects Ukraine Demand of Blanket Visa Ban on Russians
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had first urged the visa...
China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
Relative of NZ Children Found Dead in Suitcases Believed to Be in S.Korea -Police
SEOUL (Reuters) - A woman believed to be a family member of the two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, Seoul police said on Monday. The woman, a Korean-born New Zealander, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and had no record of...
Ukraine Will Not Agree to Freeze Front Lines to 'Calm' Russia - Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will not agree to any proposal to freeze the current frontlines in its conflict with Russia in order to "calm" Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference on Tuesday. He also urged the world not to show fatigue with the war, saying this would pose...
Taiwan Warns China of 'Heavy Price' for Invasion on Battle Anniversary
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is determined to defend itself and invaders will incur a "heavy price", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday on the anniversary of a confrontation six decade ago in which Taiwanese forces beat back Chinese attackers. Tensions between Taiwan and China have spiked over the past month following...
U.S. Adds Seven China-Related Entities to Export Control List
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday. According to a notification posted to the Federal Register, China Aerospace Science...
Primary takeaways: DeSantis's challenger chosen; New York Democrats wage intra-party fights
The primaries are the last major intra-party contests before November's mid-terms where control of Congress and key state offices will be determined.
Biden Administration Could Offer New COVID Booster Shots Early Next Month: Report
The retooled vaccines would target highly transmissible omicron subvariants and hopefully prevent a surge in cases in the winter.
Florida Man Convicted of Storming US Capitol During Riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man was convicted Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. A District of Columbia federal judge returned the verdict after a trial where William Rogan Reid, 37, of Davie, Florida, and the government agreed upon a stipulated set of facts regarding his conduct, according to court records.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney's 30-year career ends in loss to Nadler
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney’s three-decade career in the U.S. House is coming to a close after she lost Tuesday to her longtime colleague-turned-rival Jerry Nadler, a Democratic congressman who has served just as long as she has. Nadler and Maloney each chair powerful committees and had spent 30 years representing Manhattan’s Upper West Side and Upper East Side, respectively. But they ended up in the same race after new redistricting maps merged much of their longtime congressional districts. In other races Tuesday, another incumbent — first-term progressive Rep. Mondaire Jones — was trailing in...
Russia Says Its Bombers Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Agencies
(Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry said two Russian strategic bombers patrolled neutral waters over the Sea of Japan, Russian news agencies reported, while South Korea said they had entered its air defence identification zone on Tuesday. The flight lasted about seven hours and the Russian planes were accompanied by South Korean...
Ukraine Strikes Administration Headquarters in Donetsk, Russia-Installed Separatists Say
(Reuters) -Ukrainian forces shelled a building housing the local administration headquarters in the centre of separatist-controlled Donetsk on Tuesday with Western-supplied weapons, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed officials. Three people were killed in a series of strikes on Donetsk, which has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists...
Slovakia to Donate 30 Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine -Minister
(Reuters) - Slovakia will send 30 tracked infantry fighting BVP-1 vehicles to Ukraine as it will receive 15 Leopard tanks from Germany, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Tuesday. Germany initially opposed providing Kyiv with heavy weaponry to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion launched on Feb. 24,...
Baltic States, Poland and Finland Could Ban Russian Tourists, Says Lithuania
VILNIUS (Reuters) - European Union members Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland, which all share a border with Russia, may stop Russian tourists from entering their countries if the EU does not enact a union-wide ban, Lithuania's foreign minister said on Tuesday. "I have talked to ministers from all these...
