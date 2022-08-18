ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan skyscraper is ‘most slender’ in the world

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRXzH_0hM4ctRc00

NEW YORK (AP) — One skyscraper stands out from the rest in the Manhattan skyline. It’s not the tallest, but it is the skinniest — the world’s skinniest, in fact.

The 84-story residential Steinway Tower, designed by New York architecture firm SHoP Architects, has the title of “most slender skyscraper in the world” thanks to its logic-defying ratio of width to height: 1-to-23 1/2.

“Any time it’s 1-to-10 or more that’s considered a slender building; 1-to-15 or more is considered exotic and really difficult to do,” SHoP Architects founding principal Gregg Pasquarelli said. “The most slender buildings in the world are mostly in Hong Kong, and they’re around 17- or 18-to-1.”

The 60 apartments in the tower range in cost from $18 million to $66 million per unit, and offer 360-degree views of the city. It’s located just south of Central Park, along a stretch of Manhattan’s 57th Street known as “Billionaires’ Row.”

Skis and carriages: Surprising ways Amazon delivers to remote areas

At 1,428 feet (435 meters), the building is the second-tallest residential tower in the Western Hemisphere, second to the nearby Central Park Tower at 1,550 feet (470 meters). For comparison, the world’s tallest tower is Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which stands at 2,717 feet (828 meters).

Steinway Tower is so skinny at the top that whenever the wind ramps up, the luxury homes on the upper floors sway around by a few feet.

“Every skyscraper has to move,” Pasquarelli said. “If it’s too stiff, it’s actually more dangerous — it has to have flexibility in it.”

To prevent the tower from swaying too far, the architects created a counterbalance with tuned steel plates. And while the exterior has the de rigueur reflective glass, it also includes a textured terracotta and bronze facade that creates wind turbulence to slow the acceleration of the building, Pasquarelli said. About 200 rock anchors descend at most 100 feet (30 meters) into the underlying bedrock to provide a deep foundation.

Steinway Tower has a long history as the former location of Steinway Hall, constructed in 1924. JDS Development Group and Property Markets Group bought the building in 2013, and now they’re looking to the future.

“What I’m hoping is that 50 years from now, you’ve only known New York with 111 West 57th St.,” Pasquarelli said. “I hope it holds a special place in all future New Yorkers’ hearts.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a  29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
WRBL News 3

Drive-By Tacos’ operators arrested in alleged prescription drug scheme

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The operators of a well-known food truck business selling tacos in east Alabama collectively face drug possession and identity theft charges. The arrests are related to allegations they altered prescriptions for oxycodone, dextroamphetamine, and Adderall, then filled the scripts at various Opelika and Auburn pharmacies illegally. Christopher Pope and Emma […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Shots fired at Azalea Ridge Apartments; threat contained

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A heavy police presence responded to a shots fired call at Azalea Ridge Apartments off of Boxwood Blvd. on Sunday evening. According to the Columbus Police Department, multiple arrests have been made involving several minors. The threat has been contained at this time. News 3 will continue to update this story […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Linus Realestate#Skyscraper#Business Industry#Linus Business#Shop Architects#Steinway Tower
WRBL News 3

Man shot to death, ex-girlfriend arrested by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a murder that happened Saturday night on Scottsdale Court. More News from WRBL Krystal Miskel, 33, was arrested at the scene on the 1000 block of Scottsdale Court, near Overlook Road. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians. More than 3 million people who were benefitting from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance as of July 31 will get the money. A Kemp spokesperson said […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Amazon
Place
Dubai
WRBL News 3

Stewart County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman located

UPDATE – According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Corine Archibald has been located. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. Officials with the sheriff’s office are asking the public for help in locating Corine Archibald, age 40. According to officials, Archibald usually travels between […]
STEWART COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia Attorney General releases statement on Former First Lady Sandra Deal’s passing

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr released the following statement on the passing of former First Lady Sandra Deal on Aug. 23. “Former First Lady Sandra Deal was a remarkable woman, wife, mother, grandmother, educator and friend to all Georgians. Equally compassionate and fearless, gracious and strong – her servant’s heart is best […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Neighbors: Woman’s body found in freezer in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–The body of a Cross Lanes woman was discovered in a backyard freezer on Friday, according to multiple witnesses on the scene. Neighbors tell 13 News that the padlocked freezer was placed against a fence in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. They say police arrived in large numbers on Friday and […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WRBL News 3

Police: Missing 70-year-old man found in good health

UPDATE 08/23/2022 – Officials with the Columbus Police Department say John Dorsey has been located in good health ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old man who was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 22 near the 6300 block of Ashwood Drive. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy