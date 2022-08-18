Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna Carney
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Related
Burnham & Gevorgyan On Emmanuel College Dean’s List
BOSTON – In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boton has named nearly 800 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
4 Natick Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at University of Delaware
NEWARK, DELAWARE – Students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
Trio of Marlborough Students on Curry College Dean’s List
MILTON – Curry College congratulates of who was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth.
5 Natick Students on Dean’s List at Curry College
MILTON – Curry College congratulates of who was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Among the students were five students from Natick. They were:. Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Framingham Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Curry College
MILTON – Curry College congratulates of who was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Among the students were four students from Framingham. They were:. Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College...
Trio of Natick Students on Hofstra University Dean’s List For Spring 2022 Semester
HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK – Hofstra University congratulates the students named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List for their outstanding academic achievement. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the Dean’s List. Local students earning this honor include:. Lincoln...
Schooler Makes Dean’s List at Curry College
MILTON – Curry College congratulates of who was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Among the students are Thomas Schooler of Ashland. Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its...
Rubin On Dean’s List at University of Delaware
NEWARK, DELAWARE – Michael Rubin of Framingham was named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shanahan Earns Dean’s List at Hamilton College
CLINTON,NEW YORK – A Marlborough resident was named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the spring 2022 semester. Amy Shanahan is a a rising sophomore. She is a graduate of Marlborough High School. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout...
Bower & MacIsaac Graduate From University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, 2022. With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. The...
3 Natick Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Hamilton College
CLINTON,NEW YORK – Three Natick residents were named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the spring 2022 semester:. Grace Johnson, a rising sophomore, is a graduate of Natick High School. Ashley Krawshuk, a rising junior majoring in psychology, is a graduate of Winsor School. Chiara Morley-McLaughlin...
MAPS Seeks Nominations for 2023 Awards Gala
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media. The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) is seeking award nominations for its 2023 Awards Gala, which will take place on April 22, 2023, at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge. MAPS is inviting community members to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eckhardt Receives Young Alumni Award From Clarkson University
POTSDAM – NEW YORK – Eric G. Eckhardt of Framingham received the Woodstock Award from his alma mater, Clarkson University, last month. Given each year during Reunion Weekend, the Woodstock Award honors young alumni who have demonstrated outstanding loyalty and service to Clarkson and the Alumni Association and who have used their Clarkson experience to make a notable contribution to their careers.
Framingham High Student Schedules Delayed
FRAMINGHAM – Due to “unforeseen difficulties” with Framingham High School’s Aspen/X2 system, the student schedules for teh class of 2022-23 are delayed, announced the high school today, August 22. Freshmen will have tours of the high school Wednesday & Thursday of this week, and the freshmen...
Horlink on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Bryant University
SMITHFIELD,PHODE ISLAND – Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. To earn a place on the Deans’ List students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work. On...
3 Framingham Students on Bryant University Spring 2022 Dean’s List
SMITHFIELD,PHODE ISLAND – Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. To earn a place on the Deans’ List students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work. There...
Trio of Ashland Students make Dean’s List at Bryant University
SMITHFIELD,PHODE ISLAND – Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. To earn a place on the Deans’ List students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work. There...
Bernice Williams, 85, Deacon at Plymouth Church & Retired Framingham Public Schools Art Teacher
FRAMINGHAM – Bernice L. “Bern” Williams, 85, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Friday, August 19, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Alice Augustsson, sister of the late Henry “Hank” Augustsson, and the beloved wife of the late Marshall L. Williams.
Framingham High Dance Team Tryouts
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High dance team tryouts begin on the first day of school, August 31. Head coach is Angela Rodriguez. On August 31, there is a strength and conditioning at the Framingham High wellness center from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Optional open gym from 4:30 to 5;30 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Event Saturday at the Framingham Family Resource Center
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Family Resource Center will host a free back-to-school event on Saturday, August 27 at the Wayside Youth & Family Services building at 88 Lincoln Street. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside in the parking lot with several other organizations participating. Backpacks...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0