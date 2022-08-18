ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Burnham & Gevorgyan On Emmanuel College Dean’s List

BOSTON – In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boton has named nearly 800 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Trio of Marlborough Students on Curry College Dean’s List

MILTON – Curry College congratulates of who was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth.
MILTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Natick Students on Dean’s List at Curry College

MILTON – Curry College congratulates of who was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Among the students were five students from Natick. They were:. Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College...
MILTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashland, MA
Education
Worcester, MA
Education
City
Ashland, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
FraminghamSOURCE

Schooler Makes Dean’s List at Curry College

MILTON – Curry College congratulates of who was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Among the students are Thomas Schooler of Ashland. Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its...
MILTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rubin On Dean’s List at University of Delaware

NEWARK, DELAWARE – Michael Rubin of Framingham was named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
NEWARK, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpa#Catholic
FraminghamSOURCE

Shanahan Earns Dean’s List at Hamilton College

CLINTON,NEW YORK – A Marlborough resident was named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the spring 2022 semester. Amy Shanahan is a a rising sophomore. She is a graduate of Marlborough High School. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout...
CLINTON, NY
FraminghamSOURCE

Bower & MacIsaac Graduate From University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, 2022. With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FraminghamSOURCE

MAPS Seeks Nominations for 2023 Awards Gala

In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media. The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) is seeking award nominations for its 2023 Awards Gala, which will take place on April 22, 2023, at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge. MAPS is inviting community members to...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

Eckhardt Receives Young Alumni Award From Clarkson University

POTSDAM – NEW YORK – Eric G. Eckhardt of Framingham received the Woodstock Award from his alma mater, Clarkson University, last month. Given each year during Reunion Weekend, the Woodstock Award honors young alumni who have demonstrated outstanding loyalty and service to Clarkson and the Alumni Association and who have used their Clarkson experience to make a notable contribution to their careers.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Student Schedules Delayed

FRAMINGHAM – Due to “unforeseen difficulties” with Framingham High School’s Aspen/X2 system, the student schedules for teh class of 2022-23 are delayed, announced the high school today, August 22. Freshmen will have tours of the high school Wednesday & Thursday of this week, and the freshmen...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Horlink on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Bryant University

SMITHFIELD,PHODE ISLAND – Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. To earn a place on the Deans’ List students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work. On...
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Dance Team Tryouts

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High dance team tryouts begin on the first day of school, August 31. Head coach is Angela Rodriguez. On August 31, there is a strength and conditioning at the Framingham High wellness center from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Optional open gym from 4:30 to 5;30 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy