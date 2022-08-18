POTSDAM – NEW YORK – Eric G. Eckhardt of Framingham received the Woodstock Award from his alma mater, Clarkson University, last month. Given each year during Reunion Weekend, the Woodstock Award honors young alumni who have demonstrated outstanding loyalty and service to Clarkson and the Alumni Association and who have used their Clarkson experience to make a notable contribution to their careers.

