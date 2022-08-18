Read full article on original website
motor1.com
UK's Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck
BRDC SuperStar and Red Bull junior driver Jonny Edgar's second season in the FIA Formula 3 championship was almost derailed when he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. But now underdoing treatment, the Briton has bravely battled back to the cockpit and is working on improving his fitness and form.
Latifi wants Williams to judge his F1 form after British GP chassis change
Nicholas Latifi wants Williams to only judge his Formula 1 performances since his chassis change going into the British Grand Prix as he fights for his future at the team. The Canadian driver has been outperformed by new teammate Alex Albon so far this season, with the Anglo-Thai driver 11-2 up on their qualifying head-to-head and 10-3 in front on their race head-to-head while he has also scored all of the team's points.
Norris rues possible loss of Spa: 'It's just about money nowadays'
This weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa could be the last for the time being as F1 plots its calendar for next year that will reach the limit of 24 races. Spa is one of the most popular tracks on the F1 calendar thanks to its fast layout and iconic corners such as Eau Rouge, making it one of the most challenging for drivers to master.
Mercedes using financial engineers to analyse value of every F1 car part
Mercedes is using financial engineers to assess each Formula 1 car upgrade to ensure it gets maximum value and stays within the financial cost cap limits this season. F1's financial regulations installed a team cost cap in 2021 which has been lowered and set at $140m for 2022, with $1.2m added for having more than 21 races per season plus extra costs allowed for sprint races.
Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days
Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher believes people should take more time before dishing out criticism, especially if they don’t have all the facts. Schumacher came under fire after a messy opening phase to the season, which featured a high-speed qualifying shunt in Saudi Arabia that led to him missing the race, a clumsy collision with Sebastian Vettel in Miami and then a big crash at the Swimming Pool during the Monaco Grand Prix.
Yamaha showcases legendary British racers and bikes at Donington Park
The Yamaha Racing Heritage Club (YRHC), which was founded to honour and preserve the manufacturer's illustrious racing history, accomplished this at Donington Park on 30 July to 31 July 2022. At the Yamaha Racing Heritage Club events at Donington Park, a star-studded lineup of renowned British racers participated, including multiple Grand Prix Champion Phil Read, Chas Mortimer, Alan Carter, and Niall and Tarran Mackenzie, among others.
Just 75 of the £84,600 Audi RS4 Competitions will come to the UK
Audi is offering just 75 examples of its new RS 4 Avant Competition to customers in the UK, with each car costing almost £85,000. The upgraded RS 4 Avant model will come with extra performance orientated equipment, including coilover suspension and a sports exhaust, when it goes on sale in September.
CARS
