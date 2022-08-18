ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Tennessee linebacker suspended indefinitely following arrest

Tennessee linebacker William Mohan has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities after he was arrested Sunday on a domestic aggravated assault charge, a university spokesman confirmed to GoVols247 on Tuesday morning. Mohan was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday in South Knoxville, according to a report from Knoxville TV station WVLT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Will Ketron Jackson be X-factor in Razorback receiver room?

One of the biggest stories of the offseason for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been the wide receiver position as they look to replace first-round pick Treylon Burks. While several newcomers have come in ready to take on that challenge, sophomore receiver Ketron Jackson could also be due for increased production in his second year as a Razorback.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
247Sports

Scott Frost clarifies 'vomit' comments that drew national attention this week

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday clarified comments he made earlier in the week about how hard his offensive linemen have been working in fall camp. Speaking Thursday on Sports Nightly, Frost drew national attention for how he described how hard his offensive linemen are working under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
247Sports

Five Gamecocks picked for preseason coaches All-SEC team

Five South Carolina Gamecocks football players were voted to the preseason coaches All-SEC team. Defensive back Cam Smith was the lone first-team selection. Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens landed on the second-team. Wide receiver Josh Vann, tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive lineman Jordan Burch were tabbed third-team. All three teams...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Macintyre
247Sports

WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more

As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener

One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC OC/OL coach Josh Henson assesses left tackle competition, position depth, team chemistry

Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson knows his group has eyes on it as we get closer to USC’s season opener September 3 against Rice. There is a left tackle competition to be settled, and there is the neverending search for depth pieces that Henson can trust beyond the veteran first team of Trojan offensive linemen. With a game week practice schedule but no game, there is also the potential pitfall of a lull with a team that has playing against one another for weeks. Henson touched on all those topics and more following USC’s first Tuesday morning practice with all the students back hustling and bustling their way around campus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings

Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiu#College Football#American Football#Buffalo Bills Te#Fiu Football
247Sports

Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage

One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Terrell sidelined by third ACL tear

Chad Terrell is out for the season with a torn ACL, which could bring an end to his playing career for the South Carolina Gamecocks. It’s the third time Terrell has suffered an ACL tear. Coach Shane Beamer announced the news about Terrell on Tuesday afternoon. Terrell, who’s been...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Tahj Washington talks USC receiver room competition, chemistry, overall team growth

With so much talent in the USC wide receiver room, it’s easy to forget names. The transfer fortification of the room brought Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison, Mario Williams, Brenden Rice, and Terrell Bynum to Troy and it may have made it easier to forget that redshirt junior Tahj Washington is one of two returning starters (along with Gary Bryant, Jr.). After transferring from Memphis as a 2020 Football Writers Freshman All-American first team member, Washington started 11 games at wide receiver in the 2021 season as a redshirt sophomore for USC. He had 54 receptions (second on USC) for 602 yards (11.1 avg) with one touchdowns, as well as seven kickoff returns for 121 yards (17.3 avg) and one tackle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Watch: 2024 5-star QB DJ Lawgway shows behind the scenes of recent UF visit

The Florida Gators may have only one verbal commitment to date in their 2024 recruiting class, but the staff has already identified some top wants for that cycle. One of those big wants for the coaching staff is Willis (TX) five-star quarterback DJ Lagway. The Gators have already hosted the elite signal caller on campus twice this year. His first trip to UF came back in the spring, when he was extended an offer by head coach Billy Napier. On his return visit to UF, Lagway spent the entire final weekend of July in town, which is the weekend of Friday Night Lights. On that visit, Lawgway had a videographer on his visit with him to give some behind the scenes look at his time in Gainesville. You can watch the video above. The part about his Florida visit starts around the 22:00 minute mark if you would like to fast forward to it.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy