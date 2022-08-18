ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By the numbers: Central Catholic football vs. Lakewood St. Edward

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
Friday night football has arrived, and what better way to kick off the start of high school season than with a highly anticipated matchup in Week 1.

Central Catholic will travel to face Lakewood St. Edward at 7 p.m. Friday in a meeting of Ohio power programs.

Here is a by-the-numbers breakdown of St. Edward and Central Catholic.

24

St. Edward was ranked No. 24 in MaxPreps’ preseason national rankings released this summer. This came after it was ranked 25th in last year’s final MaxPreps national rankings. St. Edward will play the schedule of a nationally ranked team, facing opponents from Colorado, Maryland, Pittsburgh, and Canada. In the website’s Ohio preseason divisionless rankings, St. Edward is No. 1, and Central Catholic is No. 15.

8

The two programs have combined for eight state championships. St. Edward has won five in 2010, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2021. Central Catholic has won three in 2005, 2012, and 2014. The Eagles have appeared in the state semifinals 11 times, and the Fighting Irish have made the semifinals on eight occasions.

50 and 94

The programs have combined for 50 playoff appearances and 94 playoff wins. St. Edward has made the postseason 27 times, posting a record of 53-22 (.707). Central Catholic has played playoff football 23 times with a record of 41-20 (.672).

9

There will be nine NCAA FBS prospects on the field Friday, according to available recruiting information. St. Edwards defensive lineman Michael Kilbane, the No. 22-ranked senior in Ohio, is committed to Northwestern. Fellow defensive lineman Wyatt Gedeson (the state’s No. 43 senior) will play at Coastal Carolina. Offensive lineman Ben Roebuck (No. 10 junior in Ohio) has Power Five offers, junior tight end Michael Balogh has offers from Kentucky and Toledo, fellow offensive linemen Devontae Armstrong and Deontae Armstrong also have Division I offers, while junior defensive lineman Troy Regovich has an offer from Kentucky.

For Central Catholic, defensive back Braden Awls has committed to Toledo, while sophomore offensive lineman Mark Nave has FBS offers, including Kentucky.

30

This is the second season in a row the Fighting Irish and the Eagles are squaring off in Week 1. During last season’s matchup, St. Edward and Central Catholic were locked 3-3 at halftime, before the Eagles scored 30 straight points to emerge with a 33-3 victory. St. Edward scored 23 points in the third quarter to take control. Central Catholic will look to flip the script in Friday’s showdown.

