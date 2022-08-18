Semi crash blocks southbound I-75 exit to Ohio Turnpike

A tractor-trailer rollover crash blocked the ramp from southbound I-75 to the Ohio Turnpike in Rossford for just over two hours Thursday morning.

The truck driven by Charles Boyd, 59, of Detroit went off the left side of the roadway at the ramp’s first curve and overturned about 9:20 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green post reported.

The patrol said Mr. Boyd was injured but did not indicate the severity. The truck was righted and towed away about 11:30 a.m. No cargo spilled and no hazardous materials were involved.