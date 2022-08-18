ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossford, OH

Semi crash blocks southbound I-75 exit to Ohio Turnpike

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UgI7_0hM4L8NJ00

A tractor-trailer rollover crash blocked the ramp from southbound I-75 to the Ohio Turnpike in Rossford for just over two hours Thursday morning.

The truck driven by Charles Boyd, 59, of Detroit went off the left side of the roadway at the ramp’s first curve and overturned about 9:20 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green post reported.

The patrol said Mr. Boyd was injured but did not indicate the severity. The truck was righted and towed away about 11:30 a.m. No cargo spilled and no hazardous materials were involved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County

BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m. John Kuzma,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Deadly bicycle crash near Port Clinton Friday

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is investigating a deadly bicycle vs. vehicle crash that occurred on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road in Bay Township, Ottawa County. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 7:45 a.m. Bicyclist John Kuzma, of Port Clinton, was traveling...
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
FOSTORIA, OH
13abc.com

Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured

MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Rossford, OH
WTOL-TV

Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night. Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Avenue and Hawley Street. Parts of Western were blocked off as police investigated.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man undergoes life-saving surgery after being shot Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 26-year-old Toledo man is facing two felonious assault charges following a shooting Sunday morning in central Toledo. Court records say Jermaine Jackson produced a handgun and shot Terrence Turner multiple times after an altercation in a home on Avondale Ave. near Brown Ave. Turner was...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police investigating three separate shootings Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police had their hands full last night with three separate shootings. The first one happened on Gordon Street near the intersection of Western and Hawley. It happened just after 10 PM. Police on scene tell 13abc that they found a child shot there. No word...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Boyd
fox2detroit.com

Body of missing Monroe County man found in river, police say

MONROE CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a missing Monroe County man was found Saturday morning after he fell into a river Friday afternoon. Authorities were dispatched to the area of the Riverfront Marina after receiving reports of a missing 79-year-old male. Police believe Neill Odenwald fell into...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Wauseon Dominates Fairview 59-7 In Season Opener

WAUSEON – After a shaky first possession, Wauseon found the end zone on straight drives and sprinkled... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our local...
WAUSEON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Turnpike#Ohio State Highway Patrol#I 75#Detroit#Traffic Accident
13abc.com

Divers recover body of man, 79, who fell into River Raisin

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Divers in Monroe recovered the body of a man who was reported missing after he fell into the River Raisin, Monroe Police said Saturday. Neill Odenwald, 79, of Monroe County, was reported missing in the area of the Riverfront Marina Friday around 3:45 p.m. Crews halted their search at around 10 p.m. and resumed their efforts Saturday morning.
MONROE, MI
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

St. V’s Toledo, OH USA

Was leaving the hospital and and saw it hanging in a tree. It made my day, because my mom was not doing well in the hospital from a broken hip.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Feel the noise, hear the power: Tractor pull is on

The roar of highly modified tractors will rock Bowling Green once again this weekend. The National Tractor Pullers Association Championship Pulling season continues with the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, to be conducted in five sessions through Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Keith Seiler of the 225-member Northwestern Ohio...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
13abc.com

TPD: Crash with speeding driver kills 75-year-old woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo woman charged with aggravated vehicular homicide faced a judge on Wednesday. Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, and slamming into a 75-year-old woman killing the woman. Tonight, the victim’s family is speaking out. Jeanine Lump is remembered as...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Wrong Way Corrigan visits Toledo

1938: Douglas "Wrong Way" Corrigan receives a rousing Northwest Ohio welcome when 10,000 people meet him at Toledo Municipal Airport (today called Toledo Executive Airport, renamed from Metcalf Field in 2010). For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy