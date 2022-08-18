Texas Standard for Aug. 18, 2022: ‘Extreme heat belt’ will send Texas temperatures soaring, study says

Read full article on original website
Texas Standard for Aug. 23, 2022: A school police chief answers campus safety questions
Safety is top of mind for many parents sending their kids off to school this month. To answer some common safety questions we’re joined by Wayne Snead, chief of police for the Austin Independent School District. Also: Deadly, destructive downpours hit large parts of Texas on Monday – what’s the damage, and what comes next? And: A push to help kids in rural Texas in need of mental health care.
What overturning Roe v. Wade means for Black maternal mortality in Texas
On a sunny Saturday morning in July, Tambra Morrison’s kids played in the living room. Morrison’s wiggly one-and-a-half-year-old, Kalani, motored around, picking up toys as her two older siblings played video games and scrolled on their phones. There was an obvious sense of joy that day, one Morrison’s...
Some parts of Texas see flooding amid massive rainfall in 24-hour span
In the past couple of days, parts of Texas have seen downpours that few would have imagined in the middle of a historic statewide drought – rains that have been deadly and destructive, and have set new records in parts of the state. In flooded Seagoville, emergency teams rescued entire families with children amid cars drifting in high water, submerged homes and streets that could only be distinguished by their signs poking up above water level.
As droughts continues across the state, Texas ranchers try to keep up with rising prices
Despite recent rains in West Texas, much of the region and state remain under varying levels of drought. While this drought isn’t the worst in the state’s history, months with little to no rain has some cattle operations wondering just how long they can make it. From Marfa...
Texas enters new weather pattern for the rest of August
Despite the recent rain, weather experts continue to say we remain in the worst drought in the state’s history since 2011, as most of Texas remains hot and dry. But Texas is now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of this month, according to Matt Lanza, managing editor and meteorologist for Space City Weather.
Expanded mental health services on the way for West Texas children
Demand for mental health services remains high, as Texans grapple with lingering stresses from the pandemic and economic anxiety. But for people in rural parts of the state – and particularly for kids in those areas – getting adequate mental healthcare can be a challenge. That’s especially true in West Texas, where psychiatrists are even harder to come by.
LaToya Watkins’ first novel ‘Perish’ is rooted in Texas and inspired by stories that haunted her
LaToya Watkins’ writing feels like it might be biographical because of its richness and attention to detail. And it’s true even those closest to her have wondered. “I will say that when I wrote this, it was originally a novella, I sent it to my grandmother to read,” Watkins said. “And she immediately – this is before her own death – she called me as soon as she finished and said, ‘Why did you kill me?’”
