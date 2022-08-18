Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 things you can do in Douglas County this weekNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Aurora postpones vote on jail-for-theft billDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Aurora welcomes pet ducks with permitDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Best ways to see Colorado's fall colors from up highMorgan TiltonColorado State
Aurora approves anti-panhandling campaignDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Toronto Maple Leafs
The 2022-23 season is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean that the Detroit Red Wings should stop making moves. At the time of writing, they have just over $9 million of cap space and only need to re-sign one restricted free agent (RFA), Filip Zadina. As a result, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to make another trade or two if he wants.
The Hockey Writers
3 Wild Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
After the level of success the Minnesota Wild had during last year’s regular season, it’s going to be hard for fans to accept anything less. They had the best record and most points in franchise history with a record of 53-22-7 and 113 points plus a fifth-place finish in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Have 4 Good Maple Leaf Targets in Potential Kane Trade
Earlier this week, the Leafs Updates posted that Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas and Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson “have had brief discussions surrounding Patrick Kane.” Although this report isn’t from a top NHL insider like Elliotte Friedman, it is still worth considering the possibility of Kane joining the Maple Leafs.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens 2022-23 Training Camp Predictions
Rookie training camp is coming up, and the main camps are not far behind. For the Montreal Canadiens, a team in transition, there will be several jobs available for newcomers to compete for and win. Despite a very busy year for general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, his work is far from over.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
3 Flyers Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t do much this offseason in the way of moving players out. They did buy out Oskar Lindblom, which was a good move to free up a little cap space, but there are some other options that would benefit the team not only next season but in the years to come. There are three options that we will go through and look at who would benefit the team the most if they were traded.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Need Sammy Blais to Step up This Season
The New York Rangers lost a big piece of their team when they traded Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais and a second-round pick. Unfortunately, Blais tore his ACL when P.K. Subban clipped his skate in a game in November and he ended up missing the rest of the season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Derick Brassard
Derick Brassard is still a free agent as we get closer to the start of training camp. Although he is no longer a top-six forward, he is still a solid depth forward to have, as he can provide decent depth scoring. That and his 951 games of NHL experience could be enough for him to find a new home before the start of the 2022-23 season. However, three teams stand out as potential landing spots for the 34-year-old center. Let’s take a look at them now.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Commentary: Could Sandin Be Getting Bad Advice?
In recent days we have looked at two aspects of the ongoing negotiations between the Toronto Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas, Rasmus Sandin, and his agent Lewis Gross. In our first post, we stated we didn’t think there was any reason to panic yet. In our second we...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Hot Takes For 2022-23 Season
The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be at the bottom of the NHL standings during the 2022-23 season. As a result, it would be understandable if a good portion of their fans are not looking forward to the regular season. Yet, even if the Blackhawks are rebuilding, there’s reason to believe that they could still be fun to watch. Let’s take a look at three hot takes I have for the Blackhawks for this upcoming season and why I have confidence that they will come to fruition.
The Hockey Writers
What Does a Successful Rangers Season Look Like in 2022-23?
Coming off a season in which they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games during the Eastern Conference Final, the New York Rangers have not entered a year with high expectations in several seasons. After missing out on the playoffs in 2018 and 2019, losing a qualifying round series in the unique 2020 playoff format, and again absent from the 2021 playoffs, the Rangers performed well, led by the performance of the Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin. The 2022-23 season will be a pivotal year to find out if they are a top team in the Eastern Conference and an elite contender capable of winning a Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Writers
10 Calgary Flames Player Milestones for 2022-23
Every new NHL season begins with an infinite amount of possibilities. The common goal is to raise the Stanley Cup in the spring, yet there are still personal milestones, historical records, division titles, and playoff spots to chase down during the 82-game campaign. Every player has their unique path in...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Found Important Cap Savings With Bellemare
At the start of the 2021 Free Agency period, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois made a number of moves to bring in low-cost depth to his roster. Two of these signings brought veteran players looking for more shots at a Stanley Cup to Tampa Bay on identical two-year, $1 million per year contracts, where they could play in a smaller but still impactful role for the franchise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
3 Wild Prospects That Exceeded Expectations at the 2022 WJC
The Minnesota Wild had many prospects competing at the recently completed 2022 World Junior Championships (WJC), with eight players spread across five teams. Playing all positions from a wide range of draft picks, Wild fans had a fantastic view of the team’s prospect pool. With so much talent, some players will shine while others fail to live up to their expectations. However, three players, in particular, exceeded even the loftiest hopes for a strong showing at the tournament.
The Hockey Writers
3 Winnipeg Jets Bounce-Back Candidates for 2022-23
The Winnipeg Jets’ 2021-22 season was a disappointment, as they came into the season considered a Stanley Cup contender but drastically underperformed, finishing sixth in the Central Division and well out of the playoff picture. As such, various players underperformed or had less impact on the team than expected,...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ McTavish and Zellweger Are Ready for the NHL
The Anaheim Ducks’ bright future may be closer than expected. With one of the deeper prospect pools in the NHL, they were well-represented in the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC). Included in this group are three players from the gold-medal Canadian team, Mason McTavish, Olen Zellweger, and Nathan Gaucher. Both McTavish and Zellweger had an incredible run during the tournament. Zellweger led all defensemen in scoring with 11 points in Team Canada’s seven games. McTavish was practically unstoppable, scoring 17 points en route to being named the tournament’s MVP. Both of these stellar tournaments come on the heels of equally impressive seasons in their junior leagues.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Looking to Prove 2021-22 Was No Fluke
The Battle of Alberta officially kicked off on Oct. 22, 1980, when the Calgary Flames visited the Edmonton Oilers at Northlands Coliseum. The Oilers won the first game, 5-3, in what would become one of the league’s most intense rivalries, as the two teams represented the Campbell Conference (now the Western Conference) in the Stanley Cup Final from 1983-1990, winning six of the decade’s 10 titles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
3 Kraken Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The Seattle Kraken enter the 2022-23 season hoping for a better result than their inaugural season. They look to have a stronger roster than the 2021-22 season; now, it is just a matter of if everyone can perform up to their potential. In order for them to make the playoffs in year two, they will need these three players to step up their game and become X-factors for the upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Prospect Preview: Gabe Vilardi
I kicked off the Los Angeles Kings prospect preview series with Arthur Kaliyev a few days ago, and now it’s time for Gabe Vilardi. The team’s 2017 11th overall pick who’s struggled at times throughout his NHL career. What will his 2022-23 season look like and what expectations should there be for him?
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Prospects Had Great Showing at 2022 WJC
It took months and months of waiting, but the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship finally took place. It was a thrilling tournament to say the least as it came down to the wire between Canada and Finland battling it out for gold, with Canada coming out on top. While the...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Forwards 5-on-5 Production in 2021-22: Surprises
In this post, we’ll look at the overall scoring for the Toronto Maple Leafs forwards for the 2021-22 season. Here’s a chart of the scoring of the Maple Leafs’ 12 forwards, from highest scorer to lowest scorer. RankPlayerGoalsAssistsPoints. #1Auston Matthews6046106. #2Mitch Marner356297. #3William Nylander344680. #4John Tavares274976. #5Michael...
Comments / 0