Detroit, MI

deadlinedetroit.com

Metro Detroit Bank Robber Caught Hiding in Port-a-John Pleads Guilty

Charles Woolery may be better known for where he was caught hiding rather than what he did. The 52-year-old Inkster man robbed the Dearborn Federal Savings Bank at 14615 Ford Road on the afternoon of March 2, then got caught hiding in a Port-a-John. He pleaded guilty Monday. Authorities charged...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inskter man faces 20 years behind bars for robbing Dearborn bank

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Inkster man pleaded guilty on Monday to robbing a Dearborn bank. Charles William Woolery, 52, admitted in federal court to robbing Dearborn Federal Savings Bank on March 2. Woolery went into the bank around 3 p.m. and told the teller to “smile” via note and...
Autoblog

Youngsters age 11, 12 and 14 caught attempting to steal Hellcats in Detroit

Detroit Police arrested three children Monday for attempting to steal Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcats from Stellantis' Jefferson North Plant, the department said Tuesday. The three — aged 11, 12 and 14 — were caught breaking into the cars in one of the facility's storage lots in what Fox 2 Detroit reports may have been a scheme orchestrated by older thieves to mitigate the risk of harsher sentencing.
13abc.com

Oshae Jones says arrest unjust, demands charges be dropped

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An apology and a dismissal -- that’s what the lawyers for Olympic Bronze Medal winning boxer and Toledoan Oshae Jones is asking. She was arrested at her home last month. Now her lawyers say this is a chance to restore her reputation. They’ve given the city one week to respond.
fox2detroit.com

Eastpointe Police find 1 lb of fentanyl plus cocaine and heroin

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Eastpointe Police Department said officers learned a Detroit man had been dealing fentanyl in the city. They served two search warrants and roughly one pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin. Jonathan Lindsay, 28, was arrested last week in Detroit by Eastpointe Police after...
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Woman Found Dead In Vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a woman whose body was found in the back of a vehicle. Police found the body of 22-year-old Zambrecia Works around 8 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the back seat of an SUV on the 19000 block of Stahelin Avenue in Detroit. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Detroit Police say an argument between the victim and 46-year-old Gregory Reynolds Jr. escalated into gunfire. An investigation then led to the arrest of Reynolds Jr. on Aug. 20. Reynolds is facing one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession, and two counts of felony firearms. It’s unclear when he’s expected in court. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WNEM

Flint Police address video of woman’s arrest

FLINT, Mich. – The Flint Police Department is addressing a video circulating on social media that some believe shows officers being too aggressive when arresting a woman. A viewer sent in the video to WNEM TV5 over the weekend, however, the incident happened last month, according to police. The...
MLive

Man accused of killing Flint mother of 3 has prelim delayed

FLINT, MI – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a May 2021 shooting remains jailed without bond. Kenyatta Lee Walters Jr., 33, was scheduled to appear before Genesee District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley Monday, Aug. 22, for a preliminary examination on single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing of ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
fox2detroit.com

Human smuggling attempt with jet ski leads to arrest of 5 in Michigan

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five people were arrested over the weekend after a jet ski was used to bring migrants into the United States from Canada. According to Customs and Border Patrol, a jet ski was seen leaving Canada and crossing the border on the St. Clair River on Saturday. Agents flying around the Blue Water Bridge watched the jet ski stop near Port Huron. Two people got off the jet ski, while it returned to Canada.
