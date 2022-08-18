Read full article on original website
Larry Turman
Larry Turman of Durant Okla., passed from this life August 20, 2022, at the age of 65. He was born May 23, 1957, in Durant to John Daniel Turman and Zelma Mae (Hampton) Turman. Larry worked in Environmental Services Cleaning for Choctaw Casinos before retiring. In his retirement he enjoyed...
David Short, Sr.
David Short, Sr., of Calera, Okla., passed from this life on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the age of 73. He was born on Friday, July 8, 1949 in Littlefield, Texas to Virgil Henry and Lorene (McAlester) Short. He married Linda Kay (Boehme) Short on January 1, 1993 in Calera...
Lloyd Boehme
Lloyd Merrill Boehme, 99, of Caddo, Okla., passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Veterans Center in Ardmore, Okla. Lloyd was born on October 16, 1922 in McAlester, Okla., to Johnny Boehme and Maudie Sorrels Boehme. Lloyd joined the Navy in 1942 and went to San Diego for...
Friede Wells
Friedegunde Odalgard Wells of Durant, Okla., passed away August 17, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born on January 26, 1934, in Germany to Friedrich Gottlieb Schmidt and Helfriede Clementine Schmidt Meyer. Dr. Friede was a pillar in the community of Durant and Bryan County area since 1964....
Kyron Sue Wyatt
Kyron Sue Wyatt was born on June 17, 1940 in Wade, Okla., to Floyd H. and Bonnie L. (Rollins) Shastid. Kyron entered into the Gates of Heaven on August 19th, 2022 at the age of 82. A native of Bryan County, Kyron was born and raised on a farm and...
Calera Schools honor local law enforcement
The Calera Police Department appreciates the Calera School Board for their resolution that allows law enforcement officers to work from any Calera School facility by using the Wi-Fi to complete police reports and to eat meals at the school. “In today’s law enforcement most law enforcement officers can complete their...
Two Atoka teens injured in single-vehicle accident
ATOKA COUNTY – Two 16-year-olds were injured as a result of a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night. The names of both young men were withheld in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The report described a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Forrest Hill Road at about 11:37 p.m.
Help Wanted: Receptionist / Data Entry Clerk – Durant
Receptionist / Data Entry Clerk – Location: Big Five Durant Office. Responsible for greeting all visitors and callers in a professional manner and making appropriate referrals. Responsible for promoting a positive image of the agency to the general public as well as employees. Determines eligibility of applications for services...
