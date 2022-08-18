It took little time for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens to turn heads in training camp. "Pickens put together a training camp like no other receiver has in recent years," Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reported Tuesday. "It was clear from the beginning that he had all the talent necessary to be a standout—route running, high-pointing the ball, speed, body control, physicality both in the passing and running game—but nobody could’ve imagined the day-in and day-out consistency he would show as a rookie."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO