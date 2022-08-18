ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Bleacher Report

B/R CFB Community: Biggest Gambling Leans of the 2022 Season

The college football season is now days away. It's no longer months or weeks; we're down to days. Panic and celebrate accordingly. The start of the football season will also mark the end of the prognosticating. More specifically, your window to make many future wagers on the 2022 season is winding down.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Nick Saban, Alabama Agree to $93.6M Contract to Make Him Highest-Paid Coach in CFB

Alabama's Nick Saban is the latest college football coach to benefit from the spending frenzy across the sport. According to The Athletic's Aaron Suttles, Alabama's board of trustees approved a new eight-year contract for Saban worth $93.6 million. His average salary of $11.7 million will make him the highest-paid college football coach in the country.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

College Football Picks: Week 0 Predictions for Every Game

The long college football offseason is finally over, folks. While most programs officially begin their season on Labor Day weekend, there is a slate of games each year the week before Week 1. It's known as Week Zero, and there are 11 games this year slated as our tune-up for the 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Former OSU DB Marcus Williamson Charged with Kidnapping, Robbery

Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson was arrested Saturday in Tennessee. He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with or fabricating evidence and is being held on an $80,000 bond, per 10TV in Columbus, Ohio. He is scheduled to appear in court on...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

'Friday Night Lights' Football Coach Gary Gaines Dies at Age 73

Gary Gaines, who served as the head coach of the Texas high school football team featured in the Friday Night Lights book, died Monday at the age of 73. Gaines' family said in a statement his death came after a "long battle with Alzheimer's disease," according to the Associated Press.
TEXAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Jamey Rootes Dies at Age 56; Was Texans' 1st Team President

Jamey Rootes, who served as the Houston Texans' team president from their inaugural season in 2002 through his 2021 retirement, died Sunday at the age of 56. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, posted a statement on Facebook, saying his death came after a "battle with mental health issues":. The Texans'...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Micah Parsons, George Pickens Among Madden NFL 23 Ratings Adjusted Post-Release

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens—who has been the subject of more than a little buzz this summer—and Dallas Cowboys superstar linebacker Micah Parsons were amongst the players to see a slight ratings bump in the latest round of adjustments for Madden 23. Pickens saw his catch rating...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Dontrell Hilliard Should Be Derrick Henry's Fantasy Handcuff, Says Titans Insider

Dontrell Hilliard has firmly locked down the backup running back role behind Derrick Henry in the Tennessee Titans backfield, according to The Athletic's Joe Rexrode. "He is clearly the second-best running back on the roster, a guy I believe would get the bulk of the work if Derrick Henry were to miss any time," Rexrode reported Tuesday. "Hilliard, over rookie Hassan Haskins, should be the handcuff choice for fantasy owners at this point."
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Steelers Insider: George Pickens Had a 'Camp Like No Other WR Has in Recent Years'

It took little time for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens to turn heads in training camp. "Pickens put together a training camp like no other receiver has in recent years," Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reported Tuesday. "It was clear from the beginning that he had all the talent necessary to be a standout—route running, high-pointing the ball, speed, body control, physicality both in the passing and running game—but nobody could’ve imagined the day-in and day-out consistency he would show as a rookie."
PITTSBURGH, PA

