7 LSU Tigers Sign NIL Deals with Hooters
More money is now flowing to college athletes in Baton Rouge. The latest corporation to ink name, image and likeness (NIL) deals is restaurant chain Hooters. The company has landed agreements with 7 offensive linemen from LSU. Which Tigers Have Deals with Hooters?. Hooters has agreements with Kimo Makane’ole, Lanson...
Aldi Expanding in Louisiana – Is Shreveport on the List?
A new grocery store is beginning to make inroads in Louisiana. Aldi is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But more expansion is on the way. Is...
Louisiana TikToker Shares What Visitors Feel Like in Louisiana
I Will Never Forget When My Friend Was Corrected on Her Pronunciation of New Orleans. It was pretty funny, she started to argue with lifelong residents of New Orleans on how to correctly pronounce it and they finally settled on she was saying it like a "Yankee". Since then I love watching people try and pronounce town names in Louisiana.
New Orleans Canceling 2023 Mardi Gras?
New Orleans Mayor, LaToya "the Destroya" Cantrell, addressed her District A Budget Town Hall meeting about various topics and questions from homeowners. But one of the biggest concerns were questions about city staffing issues. New Orleans EMS Director Dr. Meg Marino said the city is currently operating at 60% capacity. She pointed out the safety and health of the city is being compromised. One of the major concerns of citizens and business leaders is the shortage of New Orleans Police Officers. Crime continues to rise in the city. From a recent WGNO report:
All 3 Abortion Clinics Pulling Out of Louisiana
For the first time in 50 years, there will be no abortion clinics in the state of Louisiana. This is claimed as answered prayer to some, a nightmare for abortion activists. Hope Medical clinic in Shreveport announced Tuesday that they will relocate to another 'abortion friendly' state after the recent denial of their appeal challenging Louisiana's trigger laws.
