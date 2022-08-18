It’s August 22nd, and on this day in 1858, people in Ottawa Illinois were still talking about the first of the Lincoln-Douglas debates, held the day before. An estimated 12-thousand people turned out to hear U-S Senate candidates Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas debate the future of slavery in the new western territories. Douglas said voters of each territory should decide whether to permit slavery. Lincoln said slavery was a “monstrous injustice” that should not be expanded. But he stopped short of demanding its complete elimination.

