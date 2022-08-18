Read full article on original website
August 20 Illinois History Minute
It’s August 22nd, and on this day in 1858, people in Ottawa Illinois were still talking about the first of the Lincoln-Douglas debates, held the day before. An estimated 12-thousand people turned out to hear U-S Senate candidates Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas debate the future of slavery in the new western territories. Douglas said voters of each territory should decide whether to permit slavery. Lincoln said slavery was a “monstrous injustice” that should not be expanded. But he stopped short of demanding its complete elimination.
Candidates press for votes at IL State Fair
Last week was the Illinois State Fair, which generally includes two of the biggest days on the state political calendar: Governor’s Day for the party in power (Democrats this year) and then Republican Day . The days feature meetings and rallies. Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker was unsparing in his criticism of what he called the “lunatic fringe” of the Republican Party. His challenger State Sen. Darren Bailey referred to Chicago as a “crime-ridden, corrupt, dysfunctional hellhole."
