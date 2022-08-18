ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

10NEWS

Florida mail carrier dies after getting attacked by dogs

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has died after she was mauled by five dogs when her truck broke down along a North Florida road, deputies said. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Pamela Rock on the ground when they arrived at the scene...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
click orlando

3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man arrested, accused of stealing 3 Publix subs

LADY LAKE, Fla. — An Ocala man is accused of walking out of a Publix in Lady Lake without paying for three subs. A witness told Lake County deputies the man, identified as Matthew Wise, 21, was wearing a brown cap and red Crocs when he picked up the three whole Boar’s Head Italian subs from the cold case of the Publix located on Bichara Boulevard. The witness said they watched Wise then walk straight through the self-checkout area without paying.
LADY LAKE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for molesting 15-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Prince Emmanuel Simmons, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with kidnapping and lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 16 years of age. The victim reported to Gainesville Police Department officers that Simmons consistently made her uncomfortable when she spent time at his house and that on one occasion, he grabbed her arm and pulled her next to him on the couch, keeping her from pulling away, and touched her inappropriately.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia High School student charged after bringing gun on campus

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - School resource deputies at Columbia High School arrested a student after he brought a gun to school. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials say that deputies and administration found 17-year-old Nicholas Moreland in the school parking lot with the gun. Deputies at the school received...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
CHIEFLAND, FL
villages-news.com

‘Extremely intoxicated’ DUI suspect taken to Emergency Room at Brownwood

An “extremely intoxicated” drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood. Carmen Elaine Powers, 71, of Gainesville, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio on Monday night when she crashed in to a fence at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s key was in the ignition and the engine was running. There was also a cup containing alcohol in the vehicle.
BUSHNELL, FL
villages-news.com

Villager picking up mail at postal station attacked by woman screaming obscenities

A Villager picking up his mail at a postal station was attacked by a woman screaming obscenities. The man was at the Sugar Cane Postal Station in the Village of Fenney at about 3 p.m. Monday when 68-year-old Roberta Ann Kirby of the Village of Fenney “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was screaming at him “to never put his hands on her again,” the report said.
WILDWOOD, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Cars from many decades to attend 25th anniversary Car Cruise In

Rain in June put the brakes on celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Villages Classic Car Cruise In, so the event is getting back on the road again this month. “Because it was such a huge milestone, we felt it was suitable to reschedule,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager at The Villages Entertainment, which hosts the shows. “We definitely want to celebrate a big milestone.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after repeatedly sleeping in restroom at MLK Park in Wildwood

A woman was arrested after repeatedly sleeping in a restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. Several complaints had been received about vandalism, littering and ongoing problems at the park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, had been warned against sleeping in the restroom and not to dump litter in the park, located at 600 Walker Road.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Residents concerned about apartment dwellers swimming in adult pools in The Villages

Residents are concerned about nearby apartment dwellers swimming in some adult pools in The Villages. Villagers who frequent the pools in the Village of St. James and the Village of Tamarind Grove have complained about residents of apartments at Trailwinds Village jumping the fence and taking a dip in the pools. The pools in The Villages are limited to residents and their guests.
THE VILLAGES, FL

