Every college football team has personnel issues and question marks headed into the 2022 season. The degree and potential impact of those concerns can vary, but whether it's a team in contention for a bowl, conference title or playoff spot, finding out the answer to preseason concerns shapes how the season will play out. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are widely considered the favorites to make the CFB Playoff this season, but the Crimson Tide have holes to fill at receiver and on the offensive line, the Bulldogs need to reload a dominant defense, and the Buckeyes need to get back on track on defense. Outside of the top three, question marks at Clemson (quarterback), NC State (offensive line), USC (defense), and Michigan (defense) will play a huge role in determining whether or not those teams are playoff contenders or simply in the Top 25.

