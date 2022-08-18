ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Football: How Scott Frost Can Save His Job in 2022

This week on my podcast “Split Zone Duo,” we’re coming to terms with a 2022 coaching carousel forecast that, at least in late August, looks historically quiet. Sure, there’s Auburn, because in large part there’s always Auburn: In 2020 we saw the end of the Gus Malzahn era, followed by a fractious hiring cycle beset with booster wars and ending with a disputed hire, and almost immediately we began a hot-seat-watch for first-year head coach Bryan Harsin, who survived his own booster coup this offseason after one 6-7 season.
Ohio State Football: Game-By-Game Predictions for 2022

Ohio State went 11-2 in 2021, with a comeback Rose Bowl win over Pac-12 champion Utah. And in Columbus, the feeling was one of disappointment. For the first time in Ryan Day's tenure as head coach, Ohio State did not win the Big Ten or qualify for the College Football Playoff. The most bitter feeling of all was losing on the road at Michigan, "That Team Up North," for the first time since 2011.
15 Players and Coaches Who Will Decide College Football's 2022 National Championship

Every college football team has personnel issues and question marks headed into the 2022 season. The degree and potential impact of those concerns can vary, but whether it's a team in contention for a bowl, conference title or playoff spot, finding out the answer to preseason concerns shapes how the season will play out. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are widely considered the favorites to make the CFB Playoff this season, but the Crimson Tide have holes to fill at receiver and on the offensive line, the Bulldogs need to reload a dominant defense, and the Buckeyes need to get back on track on defense. Outside of the top three, question marks at Clemson (quarterback), NC State (offensive line), USC (defense), and Michigan (defense) will play a huge role in determining whether or not those teams are playoff contenders or simply in the Top 25.
Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
Vikings Are Reportedly Trading For A Raiders Quarterback On Monday

We have significant trade news out of the National Football League. The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to a quarterback trade. The NFC North franchise is acquiring quarterback Nick Mullens from Vegas. In exchange, Minnesota is reportedly sending a conditional 7th-round pick to the Raiders for...
College Football: 15 Things to Watch in 2022

The start of the 2022 college football season is just days away. And as usual, there's no shortage of storylines, players to watch and looming questions hanging over the sport. Georgia hopes to go back-to-back, but Alabama is primed for another run at the national championship. Ohio State hopes to unseat Michigan atop the Big Ten, while Clemson aims to get back to the CFB Playoff after missing out last fall. Also, big-time hires at USC, LSU, Notre Dame and Miami are worth watching as the season progresses.
Dillan Gibbons Makes Most of NIL with Big Man Big Heart Initiative

Dillan Gibbons didn’t enter Notre Dame with any dreams of changing the football landscape. Then he met Irish fan Timothy Donovan. It was after a home game at Notre Dame Stadium when Gibbons first saw Donovan in his wheelchair. The two made eye contact and Gibbons came over and gave the Irish fan his game gloves. Donovan has Charcot-Marie-Tooth — a disease that causes nerve damage in his arms and legs — and the brief meeting stuck with Gibbons.
Fantasy Football Deep Sleeper: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

A Los Angeles Chargers offense, stacked with elite talent, has another weapon fantasy football managers need to pay attention to in 2022. Los Angeles, who averaged the fourth most total yards per game (390.2) and the fifth most points per game (27.9), appear more potent this season. Third-year quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw for the second most passing yards (5,014) behind only Tom Brady, has dynamic playmakers in Keenan Allen, Mike Wiliams and Austin Ekeler.
Money Talks: Name, Image and Likeness Raises the Stakes for Players and Schools Alike

As the football world focused its attention on the NFL Draft in late April, a headline-stealing report emerged: New USC head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans were testing the limits of college football's new name, image and likeness policy, attempting to lure reigning Biletnikoff Award-winning wideout Jordan Addison of the Pittsburgh Panthers into the transfer portal and on to SoCal via a reportedly massive NIL enticement.
NFL Scouts Talk Anonymously About NFC North Teams

The Green Bay Packers have dominated the NFL's "Black and Blue Division," with three straight titles and eight in 11 years. But could that be changing? Aaron Rodgers turns 39 this season, and he lost his best weapon after Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders. Sure, the rest of the division has coaches in the first or second year, but there's plenty of reason to be excited about what the Vikings, Bears, and Lions are doing. Maybe they're a year away, but there's a lot to discuss in the NFC North.
Running Backs With Falling ADP: Miles Sanders, Antonio Gibson Dropping Fast

One of the most common, yet important, tools for fantasy football drafts is Average Draft Position. It signals how an NFL player is being valued in fantasy drafts. Think of it as a collection of data from all public drafts and then consolidated into an overall or by position list.
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Sunday, Aug. 21)

It's Week 2 of the NFL preseason and there are three games on Sunday, Aug. 21. All three games will be broadcast nationally, and while fans shouldn't expect any of the big names to play very long, if at all, it still means we are getting closer to the when the real games take place.
Buccaneers Are Reportedly Placing 2 Players On Season-Ending Injured Reserve

Tampa Bay's injury luck is not very good ahead of the 2022 season. This Monday afternoon, the Buccaneers announced they are placing two players on the season-ending injured reserve. One of those players is linebacker Cam Gill. The other is offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie. Both Cam Gill and Aaron Stinnie...
Running Back ADP Risers: Brian Robinson Jr., Dameon Pierce Shoot Up Fantasy Draft Boards

Fantasy football players are entering what some consider the most exciting time of the year, fantasy draft season! Researching stats, checking out depth charts, circling sleepers or busts, and finalizing cheat sheets are all part of draft prep. One of the most important tools fantasy football managers utilize during fantasy draft season is Average Draft Position. ADP collects data from all available public leagues and displays where an NFL player is getting drafted in fantasy. In short, it shows how fantasy players value a particular player. For example, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has an ADP of 1.0, meaning he’s being drafted as the first overall player.
New York Giants Rookie Reportedly Out For Season With Serious Knee Injury

The New York Giants were expecting big things out of rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers this upcoming season. Unfortunately, he's going to have to watch it from the sideline. Beavers, the rookie out of Cincinnati, has suffered a season-ending injury. Beavers tore his ACL during the Giants' preseason game on Sunday...
