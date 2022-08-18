Chronic wasting disease is a long-term threat to big game hunting in North Dakota. Herds with higher infection rates produce fewer mature animals and experience higher annual death loss, thereby reducing how many animals can be sustainably harvested. The disease was first identified in North Dakota in mule deer in 2009 and white-tailed deer in 2013. It has been detected in eight deer gun units as of September 1, 2022. As the primary agency charged with protecting the state’s wildlife populations for sustained use, North Dakota Game and Fish takes the threat of CWD seriously. The Department will continue to use the best available evidence to minimize the impacts of this emerging disease.

