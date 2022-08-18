Read full article on original website
Related
nd.gov
Governor Burgum's Red Tape Reduction
The Red Tape Reduction Working Group was created to bolster ongoing efforts to identify antiquated, unnecessary and burdensome regulations, rules and policies that could be changed or eliminated to reduce burdens and lower costs for North Dakota citizens and the private sector and make state government more efficient, effective and nimble.
nd.gov
Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan (2023-27)
Chronic wasting disease is a long-term threat to big game hunting in North Dakota. Herds with higher infection rates produce fewer mature animals and experience higher annual death loss, thereby reducing how many animals can be sustainably harvested. The disease was first identified in North Dakota in mule deer in 2009 and white-tailed deer in 2013. It has been detected in eight deer gun units as of September 1, 2022. As the primary agency charged with protecting the state’s wildlife populations for sustained use, North Dakota Game and Fish takes the threat of CWD seriously. The Department will continue to use the best available evidence to minimize the impacts of this emerging disease.
nd.gov
Federal Duck Stamp Required Sept. 1
A federal duck stamp is required for waterfowl hunters 16 and older beginning Sept. 1. Waterfowl includes ducks, geese, swans, mergansers and coots. This year’s 2022-23 federal duck stamp is available for electronic purchase through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov, or at license vendors registered with the department’s licensing system. Physical stamps are not available at North Dakota license vendors but can still be purchased at many U.S. Postal Service offices.
nd.gov
Swan Lottery Held
North Dakota’s swan lottery has been held and all 2,200 licenses were issued. A total of 2,288 applications were received. Unsuccessful applicants will receive a refund to their credit card. Individual results are available online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov.
