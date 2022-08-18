Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
shepherdexpress.com
Mr. Earbrass Comes to Fringe Fest
This has been the summer of writer-illustrator Edward Gorey. In June, Present Music gave the world premiere of Carla Kihlstedt’s song cycle “26 Little Deaths,” inspired by Gorey’s mordantly satirical “Gashlycrumb Tinies.” This Saturday at Milwaukee Fringe Festival, Kathryn Cesarz and Jesse March will present the Midwest premiere of Cesarz’s “The Unstrung Harp,” based on another set of Gorey’s captioned pen-and-ink drawings.
shepherdexpress.com
Compulsive Gamblers at Cactus Club
The Compulsive Gamblers’ discography is a slim one: a few singles and three albums, the last of which was released in 2003. But that barely scratches the surface of music Gamblers’ Greg Cartwright and Jack Yarber have released in groups and projects that include Reigning Sound, The Oblivians, ’68 Comeback, The Detroit Cobras, Panther Burns and The Deadly Snakes. If that list is impressive, it should be. Shaking the music to an elemental level, their bodies of work take rock and roll, Blues and Soul and distill it to a DIY, lo-fi philosophy that retains the emotional gut punch where it all began.
shepherdexpress.com
Kegel’s Inn Kicks Off Oktoberfest Season
The German tradition of Oktoberfest in a city known for its cultural heritage (and beer) seems to begin earlier and earlier with each year. Kegel’s Inn are willing to usher in this year’s festivities, and they’ll do so beginning this Friday at the War Memorial Center. Oktoberfest On The Lake will not only celebrate one of the cultures that made Milwaukee famous, but will also raise funds for the free, public space to continue operations.
shepherdexpress.com
Joe Pera Talks (and Cracks Wise) at the Pabst
“I am 5'1 in real life,” Joe Pera says when asked what differences there may be between the man beloved of his family and friends, the fictionalized iteration of himself seen on his sadly recently-canceled Adult Swim show “Joe Pera Talks with You,” and the stand-up comic scheduled to perform 8 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 24 at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.) as part of his Summer in The Midwest and Rustbelt Tour.
shepherdexpress.com
Win Tickets to Lucinda Williams at the Pabst Theater!
Lucinda Williams has traveled a long road since her 1979 debut, Ramblin’ on My Mind, followed by Happy Woman Blues, her first album of originals released forty years ago in 1980. She'll be headed to the Pabst Theater on September 25, and you could be there too thanks to Shepherd Express!
shepherdexpress.com
Mark Lawson, Board President, Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts
I’m honored to be the board president of this 43-year-old community arts organization in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. The Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts presents visual art, diverse music and performance genres and hosts a wide variety of community and educational activities. The original two-story building was built...
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 801 New Cases, No Deaths
On this day last year, there were 699 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,266 cases per day. In 2020, 907 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 702 cases per day. There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,013 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.
