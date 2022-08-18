Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again
KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
94.3 Jack FM
Plenty Of Unfilled Jobs Throughout NE Wisconsin School Districts
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – School districts across Northeast Wisconsin are having a hard time finding support staff for this upcoming school year. Support staff includes custodians, teachers’ aides and lunchroom workers. This has some officials concerned about the impact shortages in these areas will have on students...
94.3 Jack FM
Farmers will explore new soil health opportunities at field day Aug. 30
STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Farmers, community members and state and local officials are invited to attend a field day Aug. 30 in Sturgeon Bay to demonstrate the benefits of soil health practices. Peninsula Pride Farms and Door-Kewaunee Watershed Demonstration Farm Network are co-sponsoring the event involving two farms. The...
94.3 Jack FM
Fond Du Lac Homicide Has Neighbors Nervous
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Around 7:20 Saturday morning, Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
94.3 Jack FM
Two Found Dead Outside of Grand Chute Hotel
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ) — Two people were found dead within moments of each other in the parking lot of a Grand Chute hotel. Police there say the bodies were found during a routine patrol in the 200 Block of N Westhill Blvd. An officer saw a person unconscious on the ground in the parking lot of the hotel. The person had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. While providing medical aid, the officer saw another person unconscious in a nearby car.
94.3 Jack FM
Ukrainian American-Owned Door County Candle Business to Mark Ukrainian Independence Day
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Door County business is celebrating Ukrainian Independence day. Door County Candle Company is owned by Christiania Trapani, a Ukrainian-American who, along with her family, was distraught when Ukraine was invaded by Russia earlier this year. “In that moment I was like ‘lets make...
94.3 Jack FM
Arrest Made In Fond Du Lac Homicide
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man is in custody in the investigation of a weekend homicide in Fond du Lac. Police say they arrested a 32-year-old man in the death of Brandon A. Johnson, 40. Johnson was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the 200...
94.3 Jack FM
Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WRN) – Grand Chute police have arrested a person they suspect delivered the drugs that killed two and injured two others at a hotel in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police say officers on an early Sunday morning patrol spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.
Comments / 0