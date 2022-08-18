ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Jack FM

Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again

KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
KIMBERLY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Plenty Of Unfilled Jobs Throughout NE Wisconsin School Districts

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – School districts across Northeast Wisconsin are having a hard time finding support staff for this upcoming school year. Support staff includes custodians, teachers’ aides and lunchroom workers. This has some officials concerned about the impact shortages in these areas will have on students...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Farmers will explore new soil health opportunities at field day Aug. 30

STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Farmers, community members and state and local officials are invited to attend a field day Aug. 30 in Sturgeon Bay to demonstrate the benefits of soil health practices. Peninsula Pride Farms and Door-Kewaunee Watershed Demonstration Farm Network are co-sponsoring the event involving two farms. The...
STURGEON BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Fond Du Lac Homicide Has Neighbors Nervous

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Around 7:20 Saturday morning, Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an...
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Basketball
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Florida State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
94.3 Jack FM

Two Found Dead Outside of Grand Chute Hotel

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ) — Two people were found dead within moments of each other in the parking lot of a Grand Chute hotel. Police there say the bodies were found during a routine patrol in the 200 Block of N Westhill Blvd. An officer saw a person unconscious on the ground in the parking lot of the hotel. The person had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. While providing medical aid, the officer saw another person unconscious in a nearby car.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Arrest Made In Fond Du Lac Homicide

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man is in custody in the investigation of a weekend homicide in Fond du Lac. Police say they arrested a 32-year-old man in the death of Brandon A. Johnson, 40. Johnson was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the 200...
FOND DU LAC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WRN) – Grand Chute police have arrested a person they suspect delivered the drugs that killed two and injured two others at a hotel in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police say officers on an early Sunday morning patrol spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.
GRAND CHUTE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy