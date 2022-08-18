Read full article on original website
Drought Unearths Huge Dinosaur Tracks In Texas River Bed
How would you like to be walking around one day and find dinosaur tracks? Thanks to the Texas drought, that has pretty much happened, but in an area well known for it's dinosaur discoveries. While we've had some rainy weather lately in Lubbock and across Texas, we all know that...
Texas Man Travels To All 50 States In 5 Days, Breaks Record
Before my radio career, I was an OTR truck driver and Army soldier, so I've visited about 45 of the 50 states and that number includes Hawaii. I can tell you from personal experience that while driving cross country can sound like fun, it can get exhausting unless you have some REALLY cool people to do it with like this fascinating story.
Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster
No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
Mini Cows Are the Next Chic Pet In West Texas
I have known about mini-horses and miniature pigs. In fact, there are many varieties of "miniature" animals that have been domesticated in the United States. I never knew, however, that miniature cows were a thing. It always seemed part of Texas culture that cows be as large as they could be, right? Large cows, large steaks, more hamburger, I mean that's the whole object.
Why Are ‘In God We Trust’ Signs Suddenly Popping Up in Texas Schools?
The first day of school is always full of new things. There are new teachers, new clothes, new backpacks and a new start. In many public schools in Texas this school year there's something else that's new: "In God We Trust" signs. There are a lot of passionate people who...
Can You Legally Be Buried With Your Pet in Texas?
People love their pets. Let’s face it, for many of us, our pets are our best friends. In fact, there have been many recent polls where people admit that they would rather sleep in the same bed with their pet as sleep with their spouse. Other studies have found that the average person has more photos of their pets in their smart phone right now, than their pets.
San Angelo “Dive Bar” Tradition Honored In New Book
They are the stuff of legend, especially here in Texas--"Dive Bars". The term itself has evolved since it was first coined in the 1880's. Back then, "dive bars" were often basements where patrons "dived below" to indulge in often unsavory activities. These bars were the epitome of disreputable. That was...
H-E-B Holding a Statewide Hiring Event August 23rd
The great resignation has been a cultural phenomenon of incredible proportions as millions of Americans have said goodbye to jobs that were not satisfying in favor of new employment. Sometimes, its not even about the money. Often, its about the lack of advancement or a toxic boss. Then there's an...
The Farmer’s Almanac Predicts This Winter’s Weather in Texas
After Snowmageddon in Texas last year, a lot of Texans are wondering what is being predicted for our 2022–2023 Winter Weather. The first day of winter and the shortest day of the year, officially arrives on December 21, 2022. The Famers' Almanac is not forecasting the kind of severe weather experienced during the deadly February 2021 storms.The Farmers' Almanac is however predicting significant snowfall Jan.12th -15th in Central Texas. That snowfall would follow heavy snow they are predicting in northern Texas on Jan. 4th - 7th, with frosty conditions forecast for the Gulf Coast.
Get Ready for Fall With These 15 Texas-Made Decorations and Home Goods
As the weather slowly cools off and the leaves start to turn brown, you know fall is on the way. The official first day of fall is only one month away, which means it’s time to gather up all those decorations and refresh your collection with some new purchases.
17 Immigrants Allegedly Held Hostage by Friona Woman
A woman from Friona, Texas has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home. An investigation began when law enforcement in California received a tip from a woman claiming her sister was being held for ransom in Texas. The woman's sister reportedly traveled from Guatemala to Mexico and intended to seek asylum in the US, but was ordered to cross the border by a Mexican cartel that was holding her captive.
Texan Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters Faces Trial After 15 Years
Jury selection began Monday, August 1st for the trial of a man who allegedly murdered his 17 and 18-year-old daughters. Amina and Sarah Said were found shot to death in the back of an abandoned taxi cab in Irving, Texas in 2008. Yasar Abdel Said, a former taxi driver, had been a fugitive from the law for 12 years. It's suspected that he murdered his daughters in a so-called "honor" killing.
Cheers, Texas! Crown Royal Has Made a Bottle Just For Dallas Cowboy Fans
Here in the great state of Texas, there are a couple of things you just better respect when talking about us. The Dallas Cowboys, also known as America’s team, are bigger than the Beatles and Beyoncé put together. So when someone pays tribute to the team we love (even when we hate 'em sometimes), it gets our attention.
Beware of Killer Beach Umbrellas…It’s Not An Urban Myth
Beach or patio umbrellas are supposed to be a decorative touch on patios or by the pool or beach. No one would ever think that a beach umbrella could be deadly. The latest deadly umbrella incident happened in South Carolina on Wednesday (8.10.2022). Tammy Perreault, 63, was sitting at a local beach when a sudden gust of wind picked up a nearby beach umbrella. The umbrella flew into the air and punctured her through the heart. She died an hour later in a nearby hospital.
How Does Texas Healthcare Rank Among Other U.S. States? Not So Good
You may already know this if you've used, or are currently using, the Texas health care system. A new study by WalletHub shows Texas is one of the worse in the country. WalletHub compared all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. using various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare and according to the survey, Texas ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation.
There Is A Form of Legal Marijuana in Texas, For Now
Marijuana is legal for recreational use in our neighboring state of New Mexico. There are many polls in Texas that show that interest in "high" here in Texas for some sort of legalization. In fact, a recent poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and TheUniversity of Tyler finds that 60% of Texans support recreational legalization.
Can Texas Property Owners Shoot Down a Drone Over Their Land?
Drones are everywhere. Some people use them to capture stunning landscape photography. The military is using them for a variety of purposes, some are still highly top secret. Journalists use them to photograph news events. They're used in sports to film the action. More and more businesses are even experimenting with drone deliveries.
Is Your West Texas Electric Bill Shocking? What’s Going On?
My latest electric bill was a shock. I know we're having a heatwave. I know we've had more consecutive days above 100 than at any time in history. I know all that. I expected my electric bill to be higher. I did not expect the surprise I got in the mail. How ironic when I opened the bill, I thought I was going to need the paddles. You know, the jolt of electricity that shocks your heart back into rhythm.
Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win the Texas Lottery?
I don’t know about you, Texas, but the way the lottery has been flaunting these big jackpots during inflation, I definitely need to ask the Texas Lottery Commission if I can hold a couple of dollars for them. The prizes have gotten ridiculously huge, and you know that if you win every relative and "old friend" will come out of the woodwork with their hands cupped. So, if your numbers come up, can you remain anonymous?
What Are The Top 5 Texas Comfort Foods?
Comfort foods are something that helps you out of a bad time, maybe depression or just a terrible day at work. Here are the top 5 comfort foods for Texans. Definitely a Texas and southern favorite. Nothing takes you back to mom's or grandma's house better than a good chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, and gravy all made from scratch.
