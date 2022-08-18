Read full article on original website
Duluth Firefighters Kick Off The “Fill The Boot” For MDA This Week
Firefighters across the country are all joining together this week to be part of the fill the boot campaign. This event has been going on across the country since 1954 and here in Duluth since 2006. All money that is collected by firefighters goes towards raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association or MDA.
Superior East End Family Fun Days 2022 Details
The Twin Ports area loves its festivals! And the summer calendar is packed with a wide variety of different events and celebrations to keep everyone busy all season long. One of those events in Superior that everyone looks forward to is getting ready for this years edition. Organizers are getting...
Summer’s Not Over! Duluth’s Bridgeman’s Restaurant Unveils 4 New Mega Malts
With all the back-to-school business happening across the Northland, and the Minnesota State Fair kicking off Thursday, one could easily fell as though summer is all but over. However, a quick look at the calendar shows that the first day of fall isn't until September 22, so there's really no reason to give up on summer. One Northland business still in summer mode is Bridgeman's.
Matt Halverson Announces That He’s Leaving KBJR-TV In Duluth
A familiar face is leaving Twin Ports television. After four and a half years, KBJR-TV Sports Director Matt Halverson has announced his departure from the station, effective Friday, August 26. Although he hasn't disclosed what his next plans are, we can surmise that it probably won't involve television - at...
Superior Organizations Can Apply For Marketing Grant Money
Sometimes you have to spend some money to make money. This is especially true when it comes to marketing and special events. The unfortunate part of that equation is that all too often the organizations that put together these community-style events tend to be non-profit. And even if they are for-profit, they don't often have the sort of startup funds available that would easily accommodate the budgetary costs involved.
Two Harbors Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes
Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues
Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
Here’s When Gordy’s Hi-Hat Closes For The 2022 Season
This is always a sign that summer is over: Gordy's Hi-Hat has announced their closing date for the 2022 season. Sigh. Gordy's Hi-Hat is such a staple in the Northland that even celebrities know about it - and visit! Over the summer, television star Joel McKinnon Miller made a stop at Gordy's. They were so excited about the celebrity encounter, they shared a photo with the actor on social media!
Free Haunted Attraction In Superior Releases 2022 Details
I know we are all in denial about the fact that summer is almost over but fall is also a great season in the Twin Ports. Fall also means spookiness as haunted attractions have their month to shine!. All of the best haunted attractions are returning to the Twin Ports...
Was A Popular Movie Star Spotted In Minnesota?
Movie stars are spotted all the time in Minnesota, usually while filming something. However, was one movie star spotted eating at a northern Minnesota restaurant?. I feel like Minnesota has been crawling with celebrities this year. Just last month, major movie star Gerard Butler was spotted spending time in Rochester, Minnesota. Local law enforcement even shared a photo with him. About a month before that, 'Stranger Things' star Joe Kerry was seen filming a new movie in Minnesota and fans reacted accordingly.
Animal Allies Looking For Owner Of This Dog Found Near Island Lake
Animal Allies recently shared a picture of a dog that is now in their care after it was found near the Island Lake bridge. The dog appears to be a black lab and did not have a microchip. Microchips are used to identify dogs and give their owners information. They are hoping to find the owner by sharing the picture of this cute guy.
A Popular Duluth Business Is Discontinuing Their DVD Selection
Never have I felt as old as I do now, due to a popular Northland Business discontinuing their DVD selection. I grew up in a movie-loving family and every Friday, we would go to the local video rental store and rent some movies for the weekend. It was a routine family outing that I will never forget and I honestly miss those days. Don't get me wrong, it is so easy to find a movie these days with all the streaming services, but nothing beats looking forward to those family Friday night outings.
Duluth Police Welcome UMD Students With 699 Chapters of Ordinances + Statutes
The University of Minnesota Duluth is ready to begin their 2022-2023 school year. The majority of UMD students will be moving into their residences between August 25-28. It's an exciting and busy time for everyone and the Duluth Police Department wanted to make sure they reached out to send their well-wishes to UMD students during 'Welcome Week' and freshman move-day.
See Inside An Abandoned Santa Fe Mail Railway Car In Duluth
Check out history right here in Duluth, Minnesota as you can see inside an abandoned Santa Fe mail railway car. Back in the day, a railway post office (RPO), was a railroad car that would operate in a passenger service as a way to sort mail while en route, and to speed up delivery.
Hey Duluth and Superior Drivers, These Signs Mean Different Things
OK, I can't take it anymore, I've been cut off one too many times by drivers who don't understand what the meaning of a yield sign is. I wonder if some drivers think that a yield sign and a merge sign are basically the same, they are not, they are in fact VERY different and during times of heavy road construction, the yield sign is often used more than a merge sign.
Superior Educator Named Wisconsin’s Representative to National Teacher of the Year Program
An incredible honor was announced Monday for a Northland educator! The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Wisconsin’s representative to the National Teacher of the Year Program is Lori Danz, a biology teacher at Superior High School and the school forest coordinator for the district. According to the official...
A Special Pride Comedy Night Coming to Fitger’s In Duluth Next Month
The official start of Duluth Superior Pride is Thursday, September 1 with events running through Monday, September 5. This year's Pride celebration will be bigger and better than ever with more music, vendors, and programs including a special Pride Comedy Night at Fitger's presented by the Boat Club. Coming to...
Stand-Up Comedian Zoltan Kaszas Bringing His Tour To Duluth
Zoltan Kaszas is a stand-up comedian who has gone viral with a few of his specials. During his tour, he'll be making a stop in Duluth. Zoltan originally born in Budapest, moved to New York in 1991 with his mom. Zoltan started doing stand-up at age 19 and began rising to fame on his comedic journey. Over the years he has won numerous competitions and contests including: the Seattle International Comedy Competition, the San Diego Comedy Festival, San Diego Funniest Person Contest, and the Rockstar Energy Drink Comedy Throwdown.
Check Out The Latest Food Truck In Duluth Behind The DECC
With the days of summer starting to tick away here is another reason to embrace the sunshine and warm temperatures. A new food truck that started up in July has set itself up in a great location behind the DECC by the Vista Fleet! The truck is called Northland Larder and from the photos, the food looks absolutely amazing!
Electric Vehicle Event Coming to Bayfront Park in Duluth
If you are thinking about getting an electric vehicle, you might want to check out this event at Bayfront Park in Duluth. The North Country EV Show and Tell will be an opportunity to check out a variety of different electric vehicles and ask questions from people who are own and drive an EV daily.
