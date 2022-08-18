Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Apple Delays iPadOS 16's Release
Apple doesn't plan to release iPadOS 16 alongside iOS 16—or at all. (Technically.) Apple has decided to delay the iPad's latest operating system update, which boasts improvements to Live Text, the introduction of a new multitasking system called Stage Manager, and other features, until iPadOS 16.1 is ready for release later this fall, TechCrunch reports.
PC Magazine
Pick Up An iRobot Vacuum Cleaner For Cheap
The Roomba is a household name when it comes to robot vacuum cleaners, with each iteration bringing strong suction, long battery life, and support for app control and voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Speaking of Amazon Alexa, the online mega-giant has recently made moves to acquire iRobot, the home robotics company for a tidy $1.7 billion US dollars (A$24.6B). As long as you don't think too hard about possible reasons for that purchase, we should be able to enjoy far more discounts on the robot vacs, and their inclusion in massive sales events such as Amazon's Prime Day, and Black Friday sales.
PC Magazine
Roccat Kone XP Air Review
Back in March, one of our favorite gaming mice of the year crossed our desk courtesy of Roccat, the German hardware maker housed under Turtle Beach's corporate umbrella. The $89.99 Roccat Kone XP had it all: premium switches, a great sensor, tons of functionality, RGB lighting, and a reasonable-enough price for its feature set. So where do you go from there? Roccat has attempted to improve the Kone XP by cutting the cord—the Roccat Kone XP Air is the same top-of-the-line mouse, but now with both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless support. Unfortunately, the price almost doubles to $169, draining the Roccat's value appeal. Still, the Kone XP Air is arguably the wireless gaming mouse to beat, edging out the competition in many of the areas that matter most.
PC Magazine
Microsoft Puts More Ads in the Outlook App, Makes Them Look Like Emails
Anyone who uses the Outlook app for email is seeing more ads, and frustratingly, Microsoft made them look like emails. As The Verge reports, Microsoft has been increasing the number of ads free users of the Outlook app see for a few months now. You can enable "Focused Inbox" to limit the ads shown, but there will still be an "Other" tab for the email Microsoft didn't deem important enough to make it into the focused list. Either way, you will see more ads.
PC Magazine
Apple Expands Self-Service Repair Store to M1 MacBooks
Starting Aug. 23, Apple will begin selling official replacement parts for MacBooks through the company's self-service repair store. For now, the replacement parts will only cover 2020 and 2021 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models built with the company’s M1 Arm chips. The company also hasn’t posted official pricing for any of the components yet.
PC Magazine
Save 50% on Trend Micro's Premium Security Suite for Up to 10 Devices
The end of summer is a great time for a check-in on your online security as we return from vacation, send the kids back to school, and start thinking about holiday shopping. If you’re in a household with a variety of devices—from laptops and tablets to mobile phones and more—adding an extra layer of online security for everyone is a good idea. Saving over 50% on that peace of mind is even better.
PC Magazine
Hardware Engineer Pleads Guilty to Stealing Apple Car Trade Secrets
Xiaolang Zhang, a former Apple hardware engineer, has pleaded guilty to stealing trade secrets relating to the company's autonomous car project. The Apple Car may be all but dead as a project, but that hasn't stopped the US government pushing ahead with legal action against the engineer. As CNBC reports, Zhang was arrested by federal agents in July 2018 as he attempted to leave the US for China from San Jose airport.
PC Magazine
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE (2022) Review
Acer's 2021 edition of its 14-inch Predator Triton 300 SE was among our favorite gaming laptops of the year—compact, capable, and reasonably affordable. The 2022 Triton 300 SE (starts at $1,349.99; $1,949.99 as tested) offers a like-priced base model with a new 12th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU, but our amped-up review unit boasts an even faster Core i9 chip and a stunning OLED display. Its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU breaks a sweat in the most demanding titles, but generally delivers a steady 60 frames per second (fps) or more for all types of modern gaming. Add a roomy 1TB solid-state drive and long battery life, and you have a highly desirable laptop that challenges the best 14-inch gaming rigs such as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, the Alienware x14, and the Razer Blade 14 while undercutting them on cost.
PC Magazine
Create Stunning Images With 40% Off Adobe Photoshop Elements
Whether you're designing internet memes or editing nature shots, Photoshop Elements is a powerful tool for both, and it's 40% off right now at Amazon. The PC/Mac software is on sale for $59.99, or $40 off the $99.99 list price(Opens in a new window). It's an excellent option for photo hobbyists who don't want to pay the subscription fee or learn complex techniques required by Adobe's Photoshop.
PC Magazine
Zuckerberg Swears Meta's Premier App Doesn't Look Like a Wii Game
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants everyone to know that his $451 billion company's premier metaverse app, Horizon Worlds, doesn't actually look like a game developed for the Wii. Zuckerberg shared a screenshot celebrating Horizon Worlds' expansion to France and Spain on Aug. 16. "Looking forward to seeing people explore and build immersive worlds," he said in a Facebook post about the announcement, "and to bringing this to more countries soon."
PC Magazine
PSA: Stop Using In-App Browsers Now
Another week passes, and another data report reveals a potential privacy nightmare for TikTok users: A security researcher recently discovered that TikTok's in-app browser injects JavaScript into external websites, causing potential security risks. This is just the latest security snafu for the social media giant, which is still facing scrutiny from US lawmakers after leaked audio revealed the video hosting service may have been sharing US user data with China.
PC Magazine
Optoma UHD55 Review
Designed for both gaming and home entertainment, the Optoma UHD55 projector ($1,799) offers 4K resolution (3,840 by 2,160 pixels), impressive color quality, and the short input lag that gamers demand. The competing BenQ TK700STi has a few more features, including fully integrated Android TV. But the UHD55 wins on the core issue of image quality. Although it falls just short of being an Editors' Choice pick, that's enough to earn it the higher rating of the two.
PC Magazine
Head Back to School With a $150 Motorola G Power Smartphone
Fast and affordable—even more so during Lenovo's Back to School sale—the Motorola G Power 2022 smartphone is available now for a discounted $149.99. Take 25% off the $199.99 retail cost(Opens in a new window) of this unlocked handset, which lasts two days between charges and sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 1,600-by-720 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
PC Magazine
Avoid Distractions: How to Silence iPhone Notifications With Focus in iOS 16
You're trying to work (or play) on your iPhone and don't want to be bothered by phone calls, text messages, or other interruptions. One feature that can help is Focus. Introduced in iOS 15 as an update to "Do Not Disturb," Focus has been enhanced in iOS 16 to make it more powerful and easier to use.
