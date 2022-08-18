Read full article on original website
Crypto Security and Auditing Firms are Thriving During the Bear Market
While crypto exchanges and lending platforms struggle to stay above water, blockchain security experts are in higher demand than ever. Crypto security companies are raking in a fortune despite the bear market that has bloodied firms across the rest of the industry. Zeth Couceiro – founder of crypto recruitment company...
Crypto Startup Lyra Brings Crypto Spending to Millions of Merchants
Now you can create and use Visa cards on demand using the most popular cryptocurrencies. Lyra has announced the launch of its new platform, which allows users to spend their cryptocurrency in any of the millions of online merchants worldwide. These include Netflix, Airbnb, DoorDash, Instacart, Walmart, & many more.
Phemex: The One-Stop Crypto Solution
Within the vast cryptoverse, there are many things to learn about. Understanding all the various elements of the industry can seem like an enormous task because new trends are constantly emerging. While there is no way to truly learn everything, there is to know about cryptocurrencies, doing your best to study as much as you can make the difference between a highly profitable crypto journey or one marred by losses.
BendDAO in Trouble, Ethereum Reserves Drained
Several NFTs including BAYC, MAYC at risk of liquidation. BendDAO – a lending protocol for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – is the latest project to have been hit with an insolvency crisis. The five-month-old platform has reportedly run out of ETH over the weekend. According to the researcher, NFTStatistics.eth, BendDAO is just left with 12.5 WETH in the contract.
Why Doesn’t Wall Street Understand Bitcoin? Goldman Sachs Veteran Explains
A man who spent 13 years on Wall Street claims that people in legacy finance do not understand the history or properties of money. John Haar – a former member of Goldman Sachs’ Asset Management division – published an article detailing what he perceived were commonly held views about Bitcoin, sound money, and economics on Wall Street.
EQBR Launches One-Stop Blockchain Service Platform EQ HUB
EQBR Holdings (EQBR), a pioneer of Web 3.0 infrastructure providers, launched its new blockchain service platform EQ HUB. EQ HUB provides a one-stop service to plan, build and implement blockchain networks and ecosystem-based thereon. Powered by Equilibrium, an innovative third-generation blockchain engine, developers and users of EQ Hub will experience amazing speed and convenience, which have been realized in none of the blockchain environments so far.
Invesco Introduces a Metaverse-Oriented Investment Fund: Report
The Invesco Metaverse fund will invest in American, European, and Asian firms that aid the development of the virtual reality world. The American investment management company – Invesco – reportedly launched a Metaverse fund, which will invest in large, medium, and small-cap firms that have stretched their operations to the virtual reality.
Bitcoin 2022 Launches First European Event: Bitcoin Amsterdam
Organizers of Bitcoin 2022 promise “No region left behind” as it targets Hyperbitcoinization in Europe. Bitcoin Magazine, organizers of the world’s largest and longest-running Bitcoin conference, Bitcoin 2022, today announces, in collaboration with Amsterdam Decentralized and Westergas, the launch of its first European-focused event, Bitcoin Amsterdam. The...
Bitcoin Trading Doubled on DBS After the June Crash
Cryptocurrency trades more than doubled on Singapore’s DBS Digital Exchange since the June market collapse. The Singapore-based investment company – DBS Digital Exchange – stated that cryptocurrency transactions more than doubled on its platform following the June market crash. This comes as a surprise since numerous other...
Following 14% Correction in a Week, Is There More Pain Ahead for BTC? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
The most recent outlook for Bitcoin is not overly promising, as the price has been rejected from a key technical resistance level and is breaking below support levels. The recent rebound from the $20K area appears to have been just another mid-bear market bull trap. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The...
Betting Against CNBC’s Jim Cramer Helps Crypto Trader Book Profits
The crypto trader’s “Inverse Cramer” portfolio fetched him significant gains on his initial investment. CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer’s name has become almost synonymous with finance television. But that hasn’t stopped him from giving some regrettable investment advice over the course of years. Despite being a prominent personality in the finance world for decades, his deeply ill-fated predictions have attracted significant ire from the community. On a lighter note, another well-known trader is now inverse trading against him.
Bullieverse Launches NFT Marketplace Aiming for an eBay-Style Unbundling
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 22nd August 2022]. Bullieverse, an open-world, 3D metaverse gaming platform that runs on Unreal Engine, launches its asset marketplace. This would allow Bullievers (community) to buy and sell their genesis NFT collection “Citizens of Bulliever Island” and in-game assets on its platform.
BAYC Floor Price Crashes to 67 ETH, Lowest in 8 Months
NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Collections have their floor prices reduced to levels not seen since the early days of January 2022. Non-fungible tokens from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection are going through a majorly rough patch. Apes are currently sitting on a floor price of 67 ETH across the board – something that we haven’t seen since the early days of January 2022.
Crypto Markets About to Close Worst Week Since June’s Crash (Market Watch)
The cryptocurrency market has not seen such a negative trading week since the mid-June crash. Bitcoin’s situation took another turn for the worse in the past 24 hours as the asset slipped to $20,750. Most altcoins are in a similar position this week, making it the worst performing trading...
How a Hacker Lost His ETH While Attacking Rainbow Bridge
Aurora Labs’ security system warded off yet another bridge attack, slashing the attacker of $8,000 worth of ETH in the process. An attacker trying to steal funds from Rainbow Bridge on Saturday was stopped within 31 seconds, losing 5 ETH in the process. Alex Shevchenko – CEO of Aurora...
Scaramucci Predicts When Bitcoin Will Become a Hedge Against Inflation
BTC wallets need to reach a billion, so the primary cryptocurrency could be considered a hedge against inflation, Scaramucci said. Despite being an outspoken supporter of bitcoin, the founder of the investment company SkyBridge Capital – Anthony Scaramucci – does not believe the asset has reached a status of a hedge against inflation yet. In his view, this will happen once BTC wallets hit a billion.
Australia to Enforce Crypto Regulations This Year (Report)
The ruling Labour Party reportedly intends to determine which are the most popular cryptocurrencies in Australia and regulate them. The government of Australia reportedly plans to identify which cryptocurrencies are widely used in the country and place them under a regulatory framework by the end of 2022. Numerous Australian politicians...
CBDC Could Combat Market Dominance From BigTech: ECB
The ECB is considering how a CBDC could ensure that central banks retain monetary sovereignty worldwide, without being outcompeted by private cryptocurrencies. The European Central Bank unveiled a discussion paper this week on the pros, cons, and economics of implementing central bank digital currency (CBDC). It suggested that CBDCs could help stave off dominance from BigTech firms in the payments market due to “network externalities” surrounding the use of a medium of exchange.
Ronin Hackers Have Moved The Stolen $625M to Bitcoin Network: Report
The hackers used Ren Protocol and several centralized crypto exchanges to move the funds to the bitcoin blockchain. Ronin hackers have transferred the stolen assets from Ethereum to the Bitcoin network, according to new findings by blockchain investigator and developer ₿liteZero. Recall that after the Ronin bridge hack in...
Ethereum 2.0 Client Teku Releases New Version for Merge
All Mainnet users are required to upgrade to v22.8.1 before the scheduled date for Bellatrix activation. Ethereum 2.0 client Teku has released version v22.8.1, considered as another major step toward the Merge. All mainnet nodes will have to upgrade to the required Teku version to transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and...
