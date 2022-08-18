ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president 'would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence'

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Gretchen Whitmer
The Associated Press

Primary takeaways: DeSantis' rival, redistricting's impact

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display. And Democrats sorted through rivalries amongst themselves. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday with results that will set up fierce general election contests across the United States. Here are some takeaways from Tuesday’s contests: DESANTIS FLEXES HIS MUSCLES
960 The Ref

Nadler defeats Maloney in battle of top House Democrats

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, who twice led fights to impeach former President Donald Trump, defeated U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a Democratic primary Tuesday after a court forced the two veteran lawmakers into the same New York City congressional district. Nadler’s victory ends...
