Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Ousted Republican reflects on Trump, democracy and America: ‘The place has lost its mind’
Rusty Bowers stood up to the former president’s demand that he overturn Arizona’s election result. He paid the price but has no regrets
Primary takeaways: DeSantis' rival, redistricting's impact
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display. And Democrats sorted through rivalries amongst themselves. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday with results that will set up fierce general election contests across the United States. Here are some takeaways from Tuesday’s contests: DESANTIS FLEXES HIS MUSCLES
Primary takeaways: DeSantis's challenger chosen; New York Democrats wage intra-party fights
The primaries are the last major intra-party contests before November's mid-terms where control of Congress and key state offices will be determined.
Dan Goldman, Narrowly Leading In New York Democratic Primary, Declares Victory
But the congressional race has not been officially called, and rival Yuh-Line Niou declined to concede.
Nadler defeats Maloney in battle of top House Democrats
NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, who twice led fights to impeach former President Donald Trump, defeated U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a Democratic primary Tuesday after a court forced the two veteran lawmakers into the same New York City congressional district. Nadler’s victory ends...
Congress’s First Gen Z Member Could Be An Anti-Gun Violence Activist From Florida
Progressive Maxwell Frost, 25, won a Democratic primary in central Florida and will likely win the general election in November.
