Big Rapids, MI

wbrn.com

Reed City Police Blotter 8/1-8/21

Officers took complaint of possible reckless driving. Upon investigation the driver was warned to drive more cautiously and the caller was warned not to walk in the road impeding traffic. Officers received a report of a resident possessing fowl that may be in violation of city ordinance. Upon investigating there...
REED CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Buckley man arrested for meth possession

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Buckley has been arrested for meth possession, according to Michigan State Police. Brian Jamieson, 36, was arraigned Monday on one count of possession of methamphetamine and was given a $25,000 cash surety bond. Similar story: West Branch man arrested for delivery of...
BUCKLEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police looking for missing Manistee woman

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Manistee City Police are looking for a missing Manistee woman last seen early Sunday morning. She has been identified as Nikita Miller. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kirsten Goodspeed at the Manistee City Police Department, 231-398-3281. This is all the information...
MANISTEE, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
whtc.com

Three-Vehicle I-96 Pileup Hospitalizes One

WRIGHT TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a three-vehicle pileup near Marne on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to eastbound I-96 near 8th Avenue around 4:45 PM. That was where an earlier collision slowed traffic, and a 29-year-old Zeeland woman apparently couldn’t stop in time and hit the vehicle ahead of her, driven by a 50-year-old Grand Haven woman. The first vehicle then careened into the third vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old Scottville man.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
whtc.com

Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”

