Read full article on original website
Related
wbrn.com
Reed City Police Blotter 8/1-8/21
Officers took complaint of possible reckless driving. Upon investigation the driver was warned to drive more cautiously and the caller was warned not to walk in the road impeding traffic. Officers received a report of a resident possessing fowl that may be in violation of city ordinance. Upon investigating there...
UpNorthLive.com
Buckley man arrested for meth possession
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Buckley has been arrested for meth possession, according to Michigan State Police. Brian Jamieson, 36, was arraigned Monday on one count of possession of methamphetamine and was given a $25,000 cash surety bond. Similar story: West Branch man arrested for delivery of...
Thousands of dollars of checks stolen in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of larcenies from commercial mailboxes in the county.
UpNorthLive.com
Police looking for missing Manistee woman
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Manistee City Police are looking for a missing Manistee woman last seen early Sunday morning. She has been identified as Nikita Miller. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kirsten Goodspeed at the Manistee City Police Department, 231-398-3281. This is all the information...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-year-old charged in shooting death of teen
A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on July 4.
Fremont police finds two missing teens from Newaygo Co.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Fremont Police Department have found the two teens who went missing from Newaygo County on August 20. Authorities say Ariah Marie Hebrank and Trenton Damien Garcia were found around 6 p.m. The teens had ran away from their homes together between 12:30 and 1:30...
‘He’s a monster’: Victim’s family on long-haul trucker, suspected killer
Around noon on Monday at a cemetery on Lake Michigan Drive, Sharon Hammack’s sisters placed flowers on her grave.
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Work on M-37 will result in traffic detours this week
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Total closures of M-37 between Newaygo and White Cloud will result in daytime traffic detours this week. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, M-37 will be closed for road work between Evergreen Drive in Newaygo and 40th Street, according to a bulletin from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Man killed in crash near Lowell
A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash north of Lowell Monday morning.
whtc.com
Three-Vehicle I-96 Pileup Hospitalizes One
WRIGHT TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a three-vehicle pileup near Marne on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to eastbound I-96 near 8th Avenue around 4:45 PM. That was where an earlier collision slowed traffic, and a 29-year-old Zeeland woman apparently couldn’t stop in time and hit the vehicle ahead of her, driven by a 50-year-old Grand Haven woman. The first vehicle then careened into the third vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old Scottville man.
9 fire departments work to stop structure fire in Comstock Park
9 fire departments are responding to a structure fire in Comstock Park. The structure fire is at the 3600 block of Mill Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Large fire shuts down SB US-131 near GR for hours
Crews are fighting a fire near Grand Rapids.
Dog virus in Michigan leads to death of dozens of pups, causing panic amongst pet owners
An unidentified dog virus in Michigan that's killing young dogs in a matter of days has led experts to issue a warning to keep pets at home
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
Crews battling two house fires rescue cats in Norton Shores
Two homes caught fire in Norton Shores on Monday, firefighters say.
whtc.com
Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake
SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
Grand Rapids Police release image of suspect accused of stealing car with 6-month-old still inside
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department are on the hunt for a person they say stole a vehicle with a six-month-old infant inside. Police say the incident happened at 3:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Flat Street NE. GRPD began a large-scale search with the help of neighboring jurisdictions.
"Parents beware!" Michigan State Police alert public about smiling face ecstasy tablets
The Michigan State Police are warning parents about dangerous, illegal drugs with big happy faces. Ecstasy or MDMA also popularly known more recently as “Molly,” is a synthetic, psychoactive drug.
Comments / 0