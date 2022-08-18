Read full article on original website
Commack man seriously injured by mortar-style firework
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man was seriously injured by a firework in Commack on Aug. 20. A 67-year-old Commack man was attending a block party and was in front of 5 Diellen Court when a mortar-style firework exploded and struck him in the face at approximately 10 p.m.
Opa! Greek Festival heads to Port Jefferson
Lovers of all things Greek will gather at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson this week when the Greek Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson presents its annual Greek Festival on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 10 p.m.
Blood drive heads to Kings Park Aug. 25
Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta is collaborating with St. Joseph’s Church in Kings Park, to host a blood drive on Thursday, August 25, from1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Travis Hall – Lower Level, behind St. Joseph’s at 59 Church Street. The drive is to benefit the blood banks maintained by Long Island Blood Services, which provides blood to hospitals throughout Long Island.
Times … and dates: August 18 to August 25, 2022
St. Joseph Parish, 59 Church St., Kings Park hosts a Family Festival tonight from 6 to 10 p.m., Aug. 19 and 20 from 6 to 11 p.m., and Aug. 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy four days of fun with carnival rides, food, raffles, entertainment and more. Fireworks on Aug. 19. Purchase tickets in advance at www.stjoekp.com/festival or at the door.
Kids Korner: August 18 to August 25, 2022
Visit Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on Aug. 18 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. to meet and learn about some of their resident owls. Embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. Call 979-6344.
Remembering the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn, Long Island
“The first major battle in the American Revolution following the Declaration of Independence was fought [beginning on August 27th] 1776 on the western part of Long Island in Brooklyn. This proved to be the largest battle of the entire war. It resulted in a devastating loss for General Washington. His army was vastly outnumbered. Many of his farmer-soldiers had no bayonets, little ammunition, and almost no training. They were fighting the most experienced, strongest and best-equipped army in the world.” (Three Village Historical Society exhibit SPIES!)
Shoreham BMX celebrates its 40th birthday
Tucked away off Defense Hill Road in Shoreham is a thriving bicycle motocross community that races twice a week from April to October. The facility was founded 40 years ago this month. Its competitive bicycle racing on a permanent road course attracts riders from all over the Northeast. The New...
Wanted for leaving hit and run scene in Farmingville
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month. A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road...
Superintendent Losquadro, Councilwoman Bonner announce completion of 32-road paving project
Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilwoman Jane Bonner have announced the completion of a 32-road, $1.3 million Sound Beach paving project. Prior to paving, crews completed concrete improvements, inspecting all area drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete aprons. Roads resurfaced during this paving project include: Amagansett Drive, Arverne Drive, Brookhaven Drive, Cold Spring Drive, Deer Drive, Eastport Drive, Floral Road, Glenn Drive, Greenvale Road, Inwood Road, Jamaica Drive, Kew Drive, Lynbrook Drive, Manor Road, Montauk Road, Oakdale Drive, Oceanside Road, Patchogue Road, Port Jefferson Road, Queen Drive, Quogue Drive, Riverhead Road, Roslyn Road, Shoreham Road, Sound Beach Boulevard, St. James Drive, Thomas Road, Urban Road, Valley Drive, Westbury Drive, Woodmere Road, and Yaphank Road. The total cost for this paving project was approximately $1.3 million.
Theater Review: A delightful ‘Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical’ opens in Smithtown
The children’s picture book Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale by Mo Willems was an instant success when it was released in 2004 and won the Caldecott Honor in 2005. The story, based on the author’s 3-year-old daughter Trixie and her favorite stuffed animal, was followed by two sequels, Knuffle Bunny Too: A Case of Mistaken Identity and Knuffle Bunny Free: An Unexpected Diversion as well as an animated short film.
The Jazz Loft announces September line-up
The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook has announced the following events for September 2022 :. Thurs. 9/1 The Jazz Loft Big Band at 7 p.m. The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band performs Big Band Swing at the 1939 World’s Fair. During the Fair famous big bands would play while dancers did the lindy hop and swing dances. Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free.
Sweetbriar animals pop up in Stony Brook Village Center
During the summer, Stony Brook Village Center is often bustling with friends grabbing iced coffee from Crazy Beans and families enjoying Sweet Mama’s ice cream after a long hike at Avalon Nature Preserve. Last Saturday, they were greeted by a friendly quartet of critters during one of Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s Pop-Up Saturday events.
Port Jeff Village board tackles parking, public space and a possible acquisition
The Port Jefferson Village Board of Trustees held a public meeting on Monday, Aug. 15, to explore various issues related to parking, public spaces and upcoming programs. Kevin Wood, the parking and mobility administrator, gave an hour-long presentation to the board on the state of parking in Port Jefferson. Wood was delighted to report that the addition of 25 parking spaces on Barnum Avenue has increased the village’s parking capacity for the first time in decades.
Suffolk County fire marshals share steps to increase vacation safety
After a tragic fire broke out in Noyac, the tragedy sheds light on fire safety precautions people should consider before unpacking their bags in an unfamiliar room or home and in general. When the Noyac fire broke out, a family of five from Maryland was on vacation, renting a single-family...
Four arrested on weapons charges after being rescued from crash in Dix Hills
Suffolk County Police arrested four people on weapons charges following a motor vehicle crash from which they were rescued by police officers in Dix Hills on Aug. 18. First Precinct Officers Shawn Arigoni and Michael Renna were on patrol when they observed a 2018 BMW speeding and swerving on Route 231 near Commack Road. The officers turned on their overhead lights and attempted to pull over the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over and the officers turned off their lights and discontinued the traffic stop attempt.
Local filmmaker creates love letter to Sound Beach
Dozens of Sound Beach residents learned much more about their community on Monday, Aug. 8, during a second screening of the new local film, “The History Upon Our Shores: Sound Beach, NY,” at the Heritage Center in Mount Sinai. The well-received premiere was shown on June 10 at the same venue.
Brookhaven Redistricting Committee goes to Comsewogue, residents fire back
The Brookhaven Redistricting Committee held a public meeting at Comsewogue Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to hear comments from residents across the township. For the third straight week, citizens of Port Jefferson Station/Terryville presented a united front, urging the committee to keep the hamlet intact on the Brookhaven Town Council.
Englebright congratulates Port Jeff’s newest Eagle Scouts
New York State Assemblyman Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) joined elected officials, Boy Scouts, troop leaders, families and friends on Monday, Aug. 8, to honor the newest Eagle Scouts of Port Jefferson’s Boy Scouts of America Troop 45. During the ceremony, Scouts Christoff Ulinski, Gabe Zoda, Gavin Chambers, Gavin Barrett and...
Virginia O’Dwyer, prominent Three Village real estate broker, dies at 91
Virginia Antionette O’Dwyer died at the age of 91 on Aug. 13. She was the founder of Virginia A. O’Dwyer Real Estate, located across the street from the Stony Brook train station. Many in the Three Village area remember the company’s sign featuring the colonial pineapple logo, a symbol of hospitality and friendship.
Applebee’s of Miller Place honors Comsewogue School District
It was a long time coming, but Applebee’s has honored the Comsewogue School District and its former superintendent, the late Dr. Joe Rella. Visitors of the Miller Place Applebee’s location can now find a multi-booth, impressive display, a testament to the beloved superintendent as well as students and faculty of the district.
