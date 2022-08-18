Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
wevv.com
Family searching for missing woman Andi Wagner
24-year-old Andi Wagner of Evansville was last seen and heard from by family and friends on Aug. 6 around 8:30 p.m. Wagner was reported missing by her family Aug. 12. "I put it on the Indiana Missing People page, just shared it on our pages." said Andi's mother, Elaine Garcia.
wevv.com
Frog Follies returning to Vanderburgh County on Friday
A Tri-State favorite is returning to Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Friday. On Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, the 47th annual Frog Follies event will return to the Vanderburgh 4H Center. During the Frog Follies, thousands of hot rods will be at the Vanderburgh 4H Center for the public to enjoy. The...
Free rain barrel pickup on Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – Evansville’s Storm Water Management Department is once again partnering with Coca-Cola to offer free rain barrels. A news release says starting at 10 a.m. on August 24, 80 rain barrels will be available for pickup in the “Back 40” parking lot of the Civic Center Complex. The barrels will be given away […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
American Heritage riverboat docking in Evansville in the fall
Officials in Evansville say the American Heritage riverboat will be back this fall. On Tuesday, Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines said the American Heritage riverboat would be returning to the city for four more stops in the fall. The four stops are currently scheduled for Aug. 28, Sept. 11,...
wevv.com
BBB Scam Alert: Watch Out for scam messages posing as bank customer service
The Better Business Bureau in Evansville is getting reports of text messages posing as bank customer service are being sent to local area residents. BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for scam messages posing as bank customer service. The Better Business Bureau in Evansville is getting reports of text messages posing...
Local veteran’s remains found after going MIA 72 years ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– Private Robert Arle Wright was declared “Missing in Action” at just 17 years old during the Korean War in 1950. Now, 72 years later, his remains are coming home. Wright’s nieces thought the day would never come. “It’s unbelievable. I cried,” Mary Rose Wellmeier says. “I am still in shock because we […]
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Annual 'Dog Day Downtown' event happening in Evansville in September
The 3rd annual Dog Day Downtown presented by German American Bank is happening in downtown Evansville next month. The event will take place on September 10th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include free activities such as a dog agility course, dog adoptions, free nail trimmings, free...
wevv.com
Missing Spencer County teen Kendall King found in Florida, police say
Officials with the Santa Claus Police Department in Spencer County, Indiana, say the search for a missing teen is over. SCPD said Tuesday that missing 15-year-old Kendall King had been found in Jacksonville, Florida. According to SCPD, investigators learned that King may be staying in a Jacksonville apartment. After authorities...
wevv.com
Downtown Evansville's Hulman Building makes list of Indiana's 10 most endangered landmarks
A historic downtown Evansville building is among nine other endangered Indiana landmarks in a new list released Monday. Each year, the organization Indiana Landmarks releases its "10 Most Endangered" list of historic places that are "on the brink of extinction and too important to lose." This year, downtown Evansville's Hulman...
wevv.com
West side Evansville arcade expanding this fall
The "High Score Player Two: Classic Arcade" on Evansville's west side will be powering up this fall. Owners of the west side based business will be expanding, doubling in size to include more games. Along with over a dozen new classic arcade games, there will be an additional room added...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Mesker Park Zoo announces death of Cuxtal the jaguar
Officials at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden shared some heartbreaking news on Tuesday. An announcement made by the zoo on Tuesday says that Cuxtal the male jaguar had died. Mesker Park Zoo says Cuxtal came to the zoo in 2008 from the Milwaukee County Zoo. After his arrival, he and Mesker Park's female jaguar Beliza had two female cubs together in 2009.
wevv.com
Evansville toddler killed in Lloyd Expressway crash identified
Authorities have identified a young child who died in a fiery crash that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Friday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 20-month-old Kashmir Morris of Evansville is the child who died in the crash. The crash happened on Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. on the Lloyd...
EPD looking for missing homeless woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for help in locating a missing person. EPD says Andi Wagner, 24, was reported missing on August 12 by her family. Police say the last time anyone heard from Wagner was on August 6 via text. Police say Wagner is described as 5’6″, and […]
wevv.com
Three injured in overnight Evansville shooting
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Evansville, Indiana. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and South Linwood Avenue just after midnight on Monday. When officers arrived in the area, they say they found two men...
14news.com
Car flipped in Evansville crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Tuesday in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. at Governor and Division. We had a crew that was actually in the area when it happened. They show a car flipped in the crash. We are told the...
wevv.com
Henderson County crews rescue man from Ohio River
A man was rescued from the Henderson, Kentucky side of the Ohio River on Sunday evening. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were sent to Riverport Road around 7 p.m. Sunday after someone called 911 to report a man chest-deep in water in the Ohio River. HCSO says...
wevv.com
Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Henderson
Police in Henderson, Kentucky, say they were at the scene of a bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m. on Tuesday, the Henderson Police Department said that it was on the scene of a bank robbery at German American Bank. According to police, the man shown in the photo...
wevv.com
Investigations into Wabash County house explosion continues
This explosion happened early Friday evening in Wabash County, just outside of Allendale, Illinois. The blast destroyed a home on North 2360 Boulevard and left an entire community looking for answers. However, many questions are still up in the air as the investigation continues. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says...
Comments / 1