ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan skyscraper is ‘most slender’ in the world

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PC2oy_0hM2zITe00

NEW YORK (AP) — One skyscraper stands out from the rest in the Manhattan skyline. It’s not the tallest, but it is the skinniest — the world’s skinniest, in fact.

The 84-story residential Steinway Tower, designed by New York architecture firm SHoP Architects, has the title of “most slender skyscraper in the world” thanks to its logic-defying ratio of width to height: 1-to-23 1/2.

“Any time it’s 1-to-10 or more that’s considered a slender building; 1-to-15 or more is considered exotic and really difficult to do,” SHoP Architects founding principal Gregg Pasquarelli said. “The most slender buildings in the world are mostly in Hong Kong, and they’re around 17- or 18-to-1.”

The 60 apartments in the tower range in cost from $18 million to $66 million per unit, and offer 360-degree views of the city. It’s located just south of Central Park, along a stretch of Manhattan’s 57th Street known as “Billionaires’ Row.”

Skis and carriages: Surprising ways Amazon delivers to remote areas

At 1,428 feet (435 meters), the building is the second-tallest residential tower in the Western Hemisphere, second to the nearby Central Park Tower at 1,550 feet (470 meters). For comparison, the world’s tallest tower is Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which stands at 2,717 feet (828 meters).

Steinway Tower is so skinny at the top that whenever the wind ramps up, the luxury homes on the upper floors sway around by a few feet.

“Every skyscraper has to move,” Pasquarelli said. “If it’s too stiff, it’s actually more dangerous — it has to have flexibility in it.”

To prevent the tower from swaying too far, the architects created a counterbalance with tuned steel plates. And while the exterior has the de rigueur reflective glass, it also includes a textured terracotta and bronze facade that creates wind turbulence to slow the acceleration of the building, Pasquarelli said. About 200 rock anchors descend at most 100 feet (30 meters) into the underlying bedrock to provide a deep foundation.

Steinway Tower has a long history as the former location of Steinway Hall, constructed in 1924. JDS Development Group and Property Markets Group bought the building in 2013, and now they’re looking to the future.

“What I’m hoping is that 50 years from now, you’ve only known New York with 111 West 57th St.,” Pasquarelli said. “I hope it holds a special place in all future New Yorkers’ hearts.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

One motorcyclist dead following accident on Saturday

One person is dead after an accident along a busy highway on Saturday evening. The accident took place just before 5:30 on the one mile marker on I-90 near the Ohio border. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened in the west-bound lane. Reports from the scene indicate that the driver was pronounced dead […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

State Police identify victim of fatal weekend accident on I-90

Pennsylvania State Police have identified the man who was killed in a weekend accident along a busy highway. According to PSP, the driver was identified as 63-year-old Frank Mitulski. Mitulski was pronounced dead at the scene. That accident took place just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday near the one mile marker of I-90 near the […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
YourErie

Late night shooting leaves one victim hospitalized

A late night shooting left one person injured. According to Erie Police, the incident took place around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning near East Lake Road and Dunn Boulevard. One victim was injured and was taken to UPMC Hamot. The victim’s condition is currently unknown at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Linus Realestate#Skyscraper#Business Industry#Linus Business#Shop Architects#Steinway Tower
YourErie

Mercer County man pleads guilty to federal drug crimes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Mercer County man has pled guilty to violating federal drug crimes while in jail. Eugene Phillips, 20, of Farrell in Mercer County, pleaded guilty on Aug. 18 for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and to launder drug trafficking proceeds. Between March and June 2021, Phillips conspired to distribute crack cocaine and to […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Rollover accident in Springboro sends two patients to the hospital

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Aug. 21, Springboro Fire Department and Ambulance Service along with Fellow’s Club EMS and Albion Volunteer Fire Department #62 were dispatched to a reported two car accident. This accident was a rollover accident with reported possible entrapment at the intersection of Springboro Road and South Hickernell Road. Upon arrival crews […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Amazon
Place
Dubai
YourErie

Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times. Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

City council members claim they did not receive sponsor passes for CelebrateErie

In previous years many City of Erie Governments have received sponsor passes for CelebrateErie. However, some city council members are saying that they did not receive them this year. According to council members, they were not on the list to receive sponsor passes for CelebrateErie this past weekend. Several council members said that this isn’t […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy