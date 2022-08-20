ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Kickstands Up! Support Your Local Police Benefit Ride

By Shannon Becker
 4 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday morning the kickstands were up at 11 a.m. as Fraternal Order of Police SWMO #27 led a ride through Carl Junction into SE Kansas to Baxter Springs.

We caught them on Apricot Drive just after entering Missouri from Kansas.

The ride took a little over an hour.

The Fraternal Order of Police #27 (FOP) is a regional lodge covering McDonald, Newton, Jasper and Barton counties. Any law enforcement officer from those counties can join their lodge #27. They currently represent about 10 agencies within those counties .” – FOP SWMO

Money earned from the event will assist officers and their families as well as help the lodge with operation costs. Event sponsored by Fraternal Order of Police Southwest Missouri Regional Lodge #27 , Silent Arms LEMC-Joplin and
Cycle Connection of Joplin

Some of the Silent Auction Donations. Thank you for your support of Local LEO’s.

ORIGINAL: This Saturday, August 20, is the: Support Your Local Police Benefit Ride . Hosted/sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police SWMO Lodge #27

👉🏽 Event link Sat, Aug 20, 2022 | 9:00am-2:00pm

  • August 20, 2022
  • 9 a.m. Registration
  • 11 a.m. Kickstands Up
MEET UP LOCATION/BEGINNING Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #27 2012 W 2nd Joplin, MO Directions DONATION SUGGESTED $20.00

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue bringing you stories that are important to you and the community. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email list so you don’t miss an article.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST

Community Policy