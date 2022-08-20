Kickstands Up! Support Your Local Police Benefit Ride

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday morning the kickstands were up at 11 a.m. as Fraternal Order of Police SWMO #27 led a ride through Carl Junction into SE Kansas to Baxter Springs.

We caught them on Apricot Drive just after entering Missouri from Kansas.

The ride took a little over an hour.

“ The Fraternal Order of Police #27 (FOP) is a regional lodge covering McDonald, Newton, Jasper and Barton counties. Any law enforcement officer from those counties can join their lodge #27. They currently represent about 10 agencies within those counties .” – FOP SWMO

Some of the Silent Auction Donations. Thank you for your support of Local LEO’s.

ORIGINAL: This Saturday, August 20, is the: Support Your Local Police Benefit Ride . Hosted/sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police SWMO Lodge #27

August 20, 2022

9 a.m. Registration

11 a.m. Kickstands Up

